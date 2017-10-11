Volleyball Wins Nailbiter at Home





Filed under Sports, Volleyball

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

SLU Volleyball opened up Atlantic 10 Conference play at Chaifetz Arena on Friday, Sept. 22, against Dayton. The women fell quickly in three sets. The Billikens battled in the first set, allowing the Flyers to beat them by two with a final score of 26-24. The Flyers stretched their lead in the subsequent sets, winning 25-18 and 25-15.

Friday, Sept. 29, volleyball continued their schedule at home with a win in three sets against conference opponent La Salle.

Sunday, Oct. 1, the Duquesne Dukes visited Chaifetz Arena in an A-10 match-up. Going into the match the Dukes were 7-10 overall and 2-1 in conference play while SLU was 5-11 overall and 1-1 in conference.

In the first set, the Dukes pulled ahead early, but SLU rallied to close the set between two with Duke up 1-0. The Billikens won the second set handedly, winning 25-18 to tie up the sets. The Billikens then hit a lull in the third set as the Dukes never fell behind in the count, taking the set 21-25. The Billikens were on fire in the fourth set as four Billikens logged service aces, including Sophomore Sien Gallop, Freshman Juliana Phillips, Senior Lauren Leverenz, and Senior Mackenzie Long. In a fifth set that is played to 15 but must be won by two, the Billikens came out on top, winning 17-15.

The Billikens go on the road this weekend to play against conference opponents, Rhode Island and Fordham.