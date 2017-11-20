The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News

Filed under Sports, Swimming

Swimming Has Strong Showing at Home

Megan Hammond, Staff WriterNovember 20, 2017Leave a Comment

Senior+Riley+Kirby+securing+the+win+in+the+100+meter+backstroke+in+the+home+opener.+
Senior Riley Kirby securing the win in the 100 meter backstroke in the home opener.

Senior Riley Kirby securing the win in the 100 meter backstroke in the home opener.

Saint Louis Athletics

Saint Louis Athletics

Senior Riley Kirby securing the win in the 100 meter backstroke in the home opener.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Last week, the Billikens had their home opener against Lindenwood-Belleville. The women also competed against Little Rock. SLU was victorious with women winning 2-0 and men 1-0.  The women defeated Lindenwood-Belleville 182-34 and Little Rock 141-82, rising to 10-3 overall. The men won 165-49 against Lindenwood-Belleville and are now 6-4.

In the relays, the women took the 200 free (Natalie Daniel, Mina Glenesk, Elaine Mahon and Maggie Sheean) with a time of 1:38.62 and the 200 medley (Riley Kirby, Emily Kishish and Savannah Nichols) at 1:49.54.

For the women’s individual events, Mahon was first in the 100 free (53.43) and 200 free (1:56.74) and Katie Schmude won both the 100 fly (59.90) and 200 IM (2:11.61). Mary First, Kirby, and Glenesk all took one event each: First the 50 free (24.71), Kirby the 100 back (58.77) and Glenesk the 500 free (5:05.15).

The men’s team also had a strong performance. Isaiah Williams won the 500 free (4:48.30) and 1000 free (9:59.63). Matt Bales and Collin O’Brien tied for first in the 100 breast (1:00.04); O’Brien took the 200 IM (1:58.69). Luke Van Gorp posted the top spot in the 100 free (48.91), T.J. Halliburton the 100 back (51.71) and Grant Streid the 100 fly (51.37). For diving, Harry Niswonger was first in 1-meter diving (168.48).

The relays proved no challenge for the men’s team as well: they won the 200 free relay (Williams, Gorp, Justin Mars and Ryan McCoy) and 200 medley relay ( Bales, O’Brien, McCoy and Halliburton).

On Nov. 17-19, SLU travels to Evanston, Ill. to compete in the Northwestern Invitational.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

Volleyball Ends Regular Season on a Four Game Win Streak
Volleyball Ends Regular Season on a Four Game Win Streak
Men’s Soccer Posts Senior Day Win, Advances to A-10 Quarterfinals
Men’s Soccer Posts Senior Day Win, Advances to A-10 Quarterfinals
Field Hockey Seniors Honored
Field Hockey Seniors Honored
Women’s Soccer Ends Record-Setting Season
Women’s Soccer Ends Record-Setting Season
Volleyball Returns to Chaifetz After Losing on the Road
Volleyball Returns to Chaifetz After Losing on the Road

Other stories filed under Swimming

Underclassmen Swimmers Open Season with a Splash

This past Saturday, the SLU swim team competed in the CSCAA Open Water Nationals. The meet was in Lawrence, Kan. at Lone Star Lake. The competition ta...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Swimming Has Strong Showing at Home

    Sports

    Volleyball Ends Regular Season on a Four Game Win Streak

  • Swimming Has Strong Showing at Home

    Men's Soccer

    Men’s Soccer Posts Senior Day Win, Advances to A-10 Quarterfinals

  • Swimming Has Strong Showing at Home

    Field Hockey

    Field Hockey Seniors Honored

  • Swimming Has Strong Showing at Home

    Sports

    Women’s Soccer Ends Record-Setting Season

  • Swimming Has Strong Showing at Home

    Sports

    Volleyball Returns to Chaifetz After Losing on the Road

  • Swimming Has Strong Showing at Home

    Sports

    SLU Women’s Soccer beats UMass

  • Swimming Has Strong Showing at Home

    Men's Cross Country

    Cross Country Brings Home Wins

  • Swimming Has Strong Showing at Home

    Field Hockey

    Field Hockey Looks Ahead to Senior Day

  • Swimming Has Strong Showing at Home

    Men's Soccer

    Men’s Soccer Working Hard to Improve

  • Swimming Has Strong Showing at Home

    Sports

    Volleyball goes 1-1 on the Weekend

Menu
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University
Swimming Has Strong Showing at Home