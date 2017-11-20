Swimming Filed under Sports

Swimming Has Strong Showing at Home

Last week, the Billikens had their home opener against Lindenwood-Belleville. The women also competed against Little Rock. SLU was victorious with women winning 2-0 and men 1-0. The women defeated Lindenwood-Belleville 182-34 and Little Rock 141-82, rising to 10-3 overall. The men won 165-49 against Lindenwood-Belleville and are now 6-4.

In the relays, the women took the 200 free (Natalie Daniel, Mina Glenesk, Elaine Mahon and Maggie Sheean) with a time of 1:38.62 and the 200 medley (Riley Kirby, Emily Kishish and Savannah Nichols) at 1:49.54.

For the women’s individual events, Mahon was first in the 100 free (53.43) and 200 free (1:56.74) and Katie Schmude won both the 100 fly (59.90) and 200 IM (2:11.61). Mary First, Kirby, and Glenesk all took one event each: First the 50 free (24.71), Kirby the 100 back (58.77) and Glenesk the 500 free (5:05.15).

The men’s team also had a strong performance. Isaiah Williams won the 500 free (4:48.30) and 1000 free (9:59.63). Matt Bales and Collin O’Brien tied for first in the 100 breast (1:00.04); O’Brien took the 200 IM (1:58.69). Luke Van Gorp posted the top spot in the 100 free (48.91), T.J. Halliburton the 100 back (51.71) and Grant Streid the 100 fly (51.37). For diving, Harry Niswonger was first in 1-meter diving (168.48).

The relays proved no challenge for the men’s team as well: they won the 200 free relay (Williams, Gorp, Justin Mars and Ryan McCoy) and 200 medley relay ( Bales, O’Brien, McCoy and Halliburton).

On Nov. 17-19, SLU travels to Evanston, Ill. to compete in the Northwestern Invitational.