Man with alleged firearm near SLU’s campus, alert issued to students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

At 9:27 a.m. SLU students and families received alerts of a person allegedly carrying a firearm near West Pine and Grand. The Department of Public Safety received two separate reports of the man walking near campus, and one of them indicated that he brandished a weapon.

Shortly after the report was issued, DPS officers located the man and reporting parties. He was not carrying a weapon, but rather a piece of wood wrapped in cloth that he wedged in his waistband. Officers indicated that he may have had an argument with another person near the College Church parish center. After officers determined that there was no apparent threat, an all-clear was issued at 9:46 a.m.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is conducting a further investigation. More information to follow.