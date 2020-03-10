SLU Suspends In-Person Classes in Reaction to COVID-19 Outbreak in St. Louis

10 March 8 p.m.

An email was sent out by President Fred Pestello, Ph.D at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 announcing a decision made by the university to suspend all in-person classes for the week of March 15 in reaction to the first case of COVID-19 in St. Louis County.

This decision was made in order to give faculty the opportunity to develop a plan to carry out the remainder of the term remotely if necessary. While no decision has been made regarding the rest of the semester yet, a decision will be made next week about when or whether SLU will resume in-person classes.

During this time of suspension, the university will remain open and will continue as regular “to the extent possible.” While students are not expected to return to campus the weekend after spring break, if they need to return to on campus residences, they must fill out the form sent out by Dr. Pestello for communication purposes. Students are also strongly encouraged to suspend all personal travel if possible but are encouraged to report any travel plans to the university through the travel form.

For all updates from the university, visit SLU’s COVID-19 website.