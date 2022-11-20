On the afternoon of Nov. 5, the Hindu Students Community hosted a Diwali Lakshmi Puja celebration in the Busch Student Center; the event featured dinner, bright lights and performances. The Lakshmi Puja is day three of the five day Diwali celebration. While Diwali represents different things in certain cultures, its origins lead back to northern India as the celebration of King Rama’s return to Ayodha. The bright lights are meant to represent inner light as a source of protection from spiritual darkness.