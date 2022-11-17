Drag Show
On October 11, students gathered in the Busch Student Center to see seven drag performers: Andy Whorehol, Gloria Goode, Lucy Couture, Roxxy Malone, Misty Terrain, Ebony Crush and Teonia Mazzaratie. The performers lip-synced and danced around the Wool Ballrooms to popular songs while students cheered, sang along, and handed them money. The show was hosted by Rainbow Alliance, the Cross Cultural Center, DICE, and the Student Involvement Center.
