Occupy SLU: Student Protest Panel

October is “Occupy SLU” month, which began in 2014 with “six days of peaceful occupation at Saint Louis University’s campus clock tower that included daily teach-ins and community conversations, following the offcer-involved shootings of two African American young men, Occupy SLU ended with the adoption of the Clock Tower Accords, a 13-point agreement committing Saint Louis University to actively strengthen diversity, inclusion and equity on campus.” according to SLU website.

On October 12, 2022 in the CGC auditorium, SLU hosted a panel titled “Student Protest: Past, Present, and Future” led by Katrina Thompson Moore, Ph.D. They discussed what being a student activist means and how they started their activism journeys. Alisha Sonnier and Jonathan Pulphus were students at SLU during the first Occupy SLU. Sonnier is the youngest member of the Board of Education of the City of St. Louis and Pulphus is a current St. Louis Peace Program Associate. Christopher Tinson, Ph.D. is the department chair of the African American Studies program at SLU. Aric Hamilton and Marquis Govan are both current students at SLU heavily involved in activism. Hamilton serves as the SGA Student Body President and Govan is the Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion. Gabrielle Mitchell-Bonds is a student at Rosati-Kain High School.