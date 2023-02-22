Athlete spotlights

Teddy Ament is a freshman swimmer from Rockville, Maryland. On top of having a very successful inaugural season, Ament had a very successful postseason. This past weekend at the Atlantic 10 swim and dive tournament, Ament capped his season off by setting two school records in the men’s 1650 free finishing 15:53.11, and his 9:33.96 split for 1000 yards also established a new record.

Brooke Flowers is a 6-foot-5 senior from Saint Louis. Flowers contributes greatly and plays a pivotal role in the success of the Women’s Basketball team. This year, Flowers was added to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watchlist. In addition to this feat, Flowers beat SLU’s women’s basketball record for blocks in a game, hitting 364 total blocks and counting.

Elizabeth Mintusova is a senior tennis player from Moscow, Russia. She has been named the Atlantic 10 Conference Women’s Tennis Performer of the week for Feb. 6-12. This marks the third Performer of the Week award of Mintusova’s career.

Matt De Haas is a junior on the Track and Field Team. De Haas is a distance runner from Wassenaar, Netherlands. During his performance in the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Massachusetts, De Haas made a statement in establishing a new school record in the 800 meters, winning his heat with a time of 1:51.57.