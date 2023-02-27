Letter to the Editor: Brooke Kenworthy

Hello Billikens!

My name is Brooke Kenworthy. I’m a Junior majoring in Civil Engineering and minoring in Studio Art! After much prayer and planning, I have decided to run to serve as the 2023-2024 Student Government Association President! Throughout my time in SGA, I have worked with our Communications Committee as the Press Secretary, Assembly for Sexual Assault Prevention and Senator for the School of Science and Engineering. Within my current role as Vice President of Academic Affairs, I represent the interests of the student body in several committees including the University Undergraduate Core Curriculum Committee and the Board of Trustees. My role also oversees the contracts and distribution of the university’s Readership Program deal, providing students access to reliable news sources. Outside of my work in SGA, I’m a member of the Society of Women Engineers, Wilderness Adventure Club and Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, and serve as an Oriflamme Team Leader. You can find me developing marketing content for Project Billiken, staffing the welcome desk in the Student Involvement Center and traveling to schools around the city to provide engineering learning experiences to students. I am well aware that I can never completely understand the unique perspectives of all members of our growing SLU community, but I am dedicated to life-long learning and, more importantly, life-long listening. As president, I would be an open door, listening ear and fierce advocate for any and all voices on this campus. I am dedicated to continuing the work of my predecessors as we usher in an age where being a Billiken involves no hurdles based on race, ethnicity, gender identity, religious affiliation or socioeconomic background. I am excited for the opportunity to continue to serve all parts of the SLU community and hope you will support my candidacy.