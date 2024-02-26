Meet the 2024-2025 SGA Candidates

Presidential Candidates

Reueline Arulanandam

Hello Billikens!

My name is Reueline Arulanandam (she/her) and I am a junior studying Public Health with minors in Political Science and Urban Poverty Studies. In my time at SLU so far, I have been involved in SGA, Oriﬂamme, Campus Ministry, Indian Student Association, the Office of Admission, and academic research. My experience in SGA speciﬁcally has given me the immense opportunity to participate in committees and conversations around First-Year Experience, Curriculum, and leadership for the College for Public Health and Social Justice. In my personal life, I have been intentional to surround myself with people of di.fferent faiths, backgrounds, ethnicities, ideologies, and perspectives. These experiences have made me proud to be a Billiken, and cognizant of the gaps that are yet to be ﬁlled here at SLU. I am excited and humbled to be running for SGA President because I truly believe in advocating for every student’s voice to be heard. My passion lies in addressing crucial issues like student housing, tackling classroom bias through effective reporting mechanisms, boosting voter engagement, alleviating on-campus food insecurity, and always being an active listener to bring the real issues students are facing to administration’s attention. I envision a fresh start, bringing in new ideas and perspectives to revitalize our campus. I understand that transparency is key to building trust, and am committed to fostering open communication between SGA and our diverse student body along with the incoming executive board, so that no person is left out or unheard. By championing these causes, I aim to create a campus environment that truly supports and represents the needs of ALL students. Together, let’s work towards a more united campus, with a shared vision for a better university experience.

Nikolay Remizov

I am thrilled to stand before you today to declare my candidacy for President of the Student Government Association. In the spirit of great leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I believe in the power of dreams and collective action. My tenure as Vice President of International A.ffairs in the SGA has not only enlightened me about the challenges we face but also fueled my determination to overcome them. We dream of a campus where the quality and variety of food meet the desires of every student, where housing issues are a thing of the past, and where our clubs pulse with vibrant activity. This is not just a vision, but a call to action—a call to join hands, unite in purpose, and bring to fruition the great changes we have all been yearning for. Let us march forward together into this new era of transformation and triumph!

Vice-President for Student Organizations

Lucy Billadeau

Hi everyone 🙂

My name is Lucy (she/her/hers), I am currently a sophomore studying Mechanical Engineering and am thrilled to be running for SGA’s next Vice President for Student Organizations! During my ﬁrst year at SLU, I served as a Senator for First-Year Students as well as on two committees; however, this past year I’ve gotten to focus on SGA’s Sustainability Committee as a co-chair. I trust that my versatility and leadership positions within the organization have contributed to my understanding of how SGA functions in many of its capacities. At the heart of what I love to do and the roles I choose to engage in, are the people. As a Resident Advisor, First-Year Experience Leader, and Billiken Buddy, I have gotten to interact and work with a variety of students on this campus. I’ve gotten to see students pursue their passions and it’s with these interactions that have truly made my SLU experience and ultimately shaped who I want to be for others. I will focus on establishing purposeful relationships with every organization and meet the needs of all student groups by engaging with them one-on-one, being open, available and present, and providing a space that is welcoming and safe. I hope to continue making the DSO/CSO resources easily accessible to the student body as well as continuously obtain student feedback and integrate it into creating a more inviting SGA. I look back fondly during senate sessions where we celebrated when an organization got DSO/CSO status and I would love to be involved in helping students navigate that momentous process. In the end, my biggest priority is supporting students in any capacity I can. I look forward to getting to know all of you. I am here for you!

With gratitude and warmth,

Lucy

Harshith Gorla

Hello,

My name is Harshith Gorla and I am currently pursuing a major in biomedical engineering with a minor in mathematics on the pre-medical track. Coming from my hometown Normal, IL, I chose Saint Louis University to embark on my academic journey and a vision to make a significant contribution to student life on campus. My goal for the Student Government Association centers on three pillars: enhancing student engagement, improving the quality and accessibility for student services and resources, and promoting inclusivity so every student feels valued and heard.

Throughout my time at SLU, I have been actively involved in various student organizations, including Theta Tau, Hindu Student Community, AKPsi, and Oriﬂamme, which showcase my leadership skills, commitment to service, and ability to collaborate effectively with peers. My role as Peer Mentor for the Engineering and Innovation Learning Community underscored my ability to lead with empathy, ﬁnd solutions for student needs with faculty, and foster a sense of community among students. With my involvement with Campus Kitchen, I innovated solutions for campus issues by helping reducing food waste on campus through collaboration with other student organizations like LABRE. With a track record of leadership, a deep understanding of student needs, and a genuine passion for making SLU a better place for all, I am eager to bring my vision, energy, and dedication to the Student Government Association. I invite everyone to join me in working towards a more vibrant, inclusive, and supportive campus community. I believe that together, we can build a brighter future for Saint Louis University and ensure that our university not only meets but exceeds the expectations of its students.

Vote Harshith Gorla for Vice President for Student Organizations and/or Senate of The School of Science and Engineering – let’s show how great SLU is!

Candidates for Vice-President of Academic Affairs

Richa Kulkarni

I am a sophomore majoring in Health Sciences and minoring in Biology, on the pre-med track. In this year serving as Senator for the Doisy College of Health Sciences, I have truly begun to understand everything that goes into student government. In this experience serving on SGA committees and Senate, I learned how to manage my time in a manner that allows me to be present for my constituents while also prioritizing my education and goals. This position has introduced me to many ambitious people and students who I am excited to learn from to create a more welcoming and sustainable academic environment on campus. During this year, I have served as Resident Advisor in Reinert Hall, which allowed me to interact closely with incoming ﬁrst-year students and listen to their new experiences at SLU. Through my positions as Senator and Resident Advisor, I have been able to serve as an amplifying voice for many di.fferent groups and resources on campus, many of which upperclassmen students do not have knowledge of either. I have heard so many instances of frustration from peers or residents with classes or professors who feel helpless or believe there is nothing that can be done other than simply bear it. If elected, I will do everything in my power to ensure students are informed about all that our university has to o.ffer to them, including engaging in constant communication with the various Deans’ departments to ensure they are aware of any issues that hinder a student’s academic experience. I plan to continue the work of past VPs to ensure that students’ mental health is being supported and continue working with various offices such as CADR and DICE to ensure that every student has access to education and campus resources.

Candidates for Vice-President of Internal Affairs

Grace Lopiccolo

Hi!

My name is Grace Lopiccolo, and I am a sophomore studying Bioethics and Health Studies, with minors in Public Health and Catholic Studies. I plan to pursue a career in creating disability policy and health law. I currently serve as Vice President of Academic Affairs, and I previously served as the Senator of Opportunity and Ability within SLU’s Student Government Association. In addition to these roles, I serve as the President of the Panhellenic Council, President of Beyond Ability, and a Residential Advisor in Grand Hall.

If elected to serve as the Vice President of Communications & Internal Affairs, I will prioritize well-being, transparency, listening, and building a culture of excitement within SGA. Since I have served in both the Vice Presidential and Senate positions before, I understand how to manage my time to give my whole self to the student body and manage my responsibilities as well. I will lead with the mindset that we are all people first, students second, and student leaders third. Additionally, I will continue to be transparent with all members of SGA and the whole student body. I will do this by continuing to post what our Senate leaders have discussed and what bills have been passed every week in our mailer. To prioritize listening to the voice of all students I will keep up with our feedback form. I also plan to table more so that we can reach out and ask students what they would like to see out of SGA. Finally, I will work to create a more exciting and welcoming environment in the Senate by planning programming to promote bonding. Overall, my biggest goal in SGA is to ensure students feel welcome and heard!

Candidates for Vice-President of Finance

Emma Lercher

Hi Billikens!

My name is Emma Lercher, my pronouns are she/they, and I am currently seeking re-election as the Vice President of Finance for the Student Government Association. I am currently a Junior studying Political Science and Women’s and Gender Studies with aspirations to attend Law School and seek a career in education policy!

This past year, I have had the absolute privilege to serve the SLU student body as SGA’s Vice President of Finance. When coming into this role, my main priority was to make funding processes more efficient and accessible to student leaders. While this task has proven more difficult than I was initially anticipating, I have not stopped advocating for the needs of students and student organizations.

Outside of SGA, I am a Resident Advisor in Grand Hall, an Office Assistant in the Student Involvement Center, the Vice President of Model United Nations, and a Pre-Law Scholar. I am so incredibly lucky to be able to serve on SLU’s campus in ways that make me so happy, and I hope I am able to continue this in SGA next year.

If given the opportunity to continue in this role next year, I plan to continue ensuring that students and student organizations are the main priority when developing student organization ﬁscal management at SLU. Thank you for entrusting me with this opportunity and I hope I can continue to work toward accessible and equitable student engagement in the upcoming year.

Roll Bills!

Candidates for Vice-President of International Affairs

Roxalana Yessenbayeva

Choosing to study abroad demands signiﬁcant effort, time, and emotional resilience, uniting us as a community of courageous individuals seeking knowledge and personal growth far from home.

At seventeen, I moved from Kazakhstan to Spain, spending two years cultivating independence and fostering a global mindset. Today, I ﬁnd myself in the USA, and I ﬁrmly believe we can bring even more global perspectives to the SLU campus.

It is no secret that landing dream internships or professional opportunities require us to put in extra effort due to legal paperwork procedures and various constraints. I believe that maintaining an international outlook on this important task can transform our challenges into strengths. If entrusted with the role of Vice-President of International Affairs, I aim to make an effort to ﬁnd and share professional opportunities inside and outside the USA that are open to the participation of international students.

The power lies within the information, organization, and committed effort. I aim to assist international students in strategically planning their time in college to provide them with access to the best opportunities. This involves organizing informational and networking events, featuring special guest speakers, distributing handout materials, and fostering an inclusive and caring community.

This approach can alleviate stress for international students who already have much on their plates, aiding in maintaining mental health.

One of my main goals is to effectively represent the interests and voice the problems of international students from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds. I aim to cultivate a warm and trusting relationship between the Student Body and the Student Government Association because collaboration, trust, and empathy are the best and most effective ways to address any issue or need.

Together, let’s enhance the international student experience at SLU! With care,

Roxalana

Candidates for the College of Arts & Sciences

Liliana Cisneros

Hi Billikens!

My name is Liliana, and I am a junior studying political science and psychology in the College of Arts and Sciences. I have had the immense privilege of representing our student body in SGA’s senate for the past three years. As an RHA senator, I served as a liaison between the Student Government Association and the Residence Hall association, effectively strengthening the collaboration between two major student-run SLU organizations. Now, I represent the College of Arts and Sciences as a CAS Senator! I plan to continue a legacy of transparency, productivity, and professionalism by serving in this role once again. During my time in SGA, I have sponsored initiatives to improve accessibility resources, adopt the usage of gender-inclusive language, provide funding to countless student organizations, and implement gender-inclusive housing on campus. In the coming year, I strive to execute the mission of our academic community and provide all students with a voice in university-wide legislation and initiatives.

Anthony Chaboude

Hello!

My name is Anthony Chaboude. I’m a Sophomore at Saint Louis University pursuing a Major in Political Science (Pre-Law) and a Minor in Theatre. I’m a Saint Louis native, growing up in Olivette, Missouri, and knowing the Billiken for as long as I can remember. I’m running for the senate because I believe in the greatness, we students at SLU share together. In my two years I have been here, I have seen and experienced the most love, compassion, and community engagement from the student body more then anywhere else I’ve been. That is why I wanna give back to the school. I feel like that government is a sign of trust within the school and I want to serve and represent that love and trust we all have for each other by hearing and working for the needs of the student body at SLU! I love everybody here and I hope to be one of many people who can earn your trust and represent you in this great school.

Candidates for Doisy College of Health Sciences

Richa Kulkarni

I’m a sophomore majoring in Health Sciences and minoring in Biology, on the pre-med track. I have been honored to serve as one of your Senators for the Doisy College of Health Sciences. Within this capacity, I participate on the Finance Committee and vote on resolutions and bills to make our university a better place. If I get the opportunity to continue in this role, I want to be more actively involved in the Dean’s Office and ensure that students are aware of all of the resources available as students of Doisy. I also plan to encourage more engagement between North and South campuses to avoid any student feeling isolated during their education here. I want to continue supporting the mental health of all Doisy students, who, like myself, are taking very difficult courses to prepare them for a career in healthcare, which can get very overwhelming without proper support.

Candidates for the School of Education

Emi Hercules

Hi Everybody!

My name is Emi Hercules and I am a sophomore here at Saint Louis University majoring in Secondary Education and English. I currently serve as a Senator for the School of Education (SOE) and am hopeful to be re-elected to represent the SOE as a senator for the 2024-2025 school year. On campus, I am very involved with various activities such as Camp Kesem where I serve as one of the make the magic coordinators, Kappa Delta where I serve as the Vice President of Learning and Development, am a University Ambassador, a part of the Saint Edmund Campion Society, and various other fun things! While all of these activities do keep me busy, I can assure you that I am never too busy to represent the causes I care about, meaning that I will do my best to represent the SOE because I care about you!

Candidates for Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business

Alexia Thornton

Alexia (Allie) Thornton is a current junior studying Entrepreneurship, theatre, and pre-law. She has previously served in the Student Government Association as the Food Advisory Board chair and, this 2023-2024 year, a Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business senator. She is involved both within and outside the business school community, which gives her a diverse perspective with a unique understanding of the functions of multiple organizations and departments within the SLU community. Allie seeks to build a stronger relationship between students and senators, as well as prioritize open communication and transparency.

Elizabeth Wangley

Hey everyone!

I’m Elizabeth Wangley, a junior studying ﬁnance at the Chaifetz School of Business. It has been such a wonderful experience and honor serving as your Business Senator for the past 2 years. Alongside that, I have been on the ﬁnance committee, where I’ve worked to allocate the student activity fund among di.fferent campus organizations. Before this, I was also a First Year Students Senator. I’ve truly enjoyed my time in SGA over the past three years!

Beyond my senate duties, I’m actively involved in business-related groups like Delta Sigma Pi. I am passionate about business and am always on the lookout for ways to grow and learn more. As a senator, I promise to be your strongest advocate and work tirelessly to bring new opportunities to our business community. Your voice matters to me, and I’ll do everything I can to keep pushing our community forward!

Candidates for School of Science and Engineering

Lucy Billadeau

Hello!

My name is Lucy (she/her/hers) and I am currently a sophomore studying Mechanical Engineering from St.Louis! I am super excited to be running for a Senator position! One of the very ﬁrst organizations I joined when I was a freshman was SGA as a Senator for First-Year Students. In this role, I voted on legislation and bills, met with coordinators in the SIC, and advocated for students. Over the past year, I’ve had the ability to focus on SGA’s Sustainability Committee as a co-chair and trust that my versatility and leadership positions within the organization have contributed to my understanding of how SGA functions and what we can do to better serve the SLU community. Ultimately, advocating for and supporting students is my biggest priority! I look forward to getting to know all of you and appreciate your consideration!

Harshith Gorla

Hello,

My name is Harshith Gorla and I am currently pursuing a major in biomedical engineering with a minor in mathematics on the pre-medical track. Coming from my hometown Normal, IL, I chose Saint Louis University to embark on my academic journey and a vision to make a signiﬁcant contribution to student life on campus. My goal for the Student Government Association centers on three pillars: enhancing student engagement, improving the quality and accessibility for student services and resources, and promoting inclusivity so every student feels valued and heard.

Candidates for School of Social Work

Camille Smith is originally from Memphis, Tennessee. She studies Criminology & Criminal Justice and Psychology with a minor in French. Camille currently serves as one of the Senators for First-Year Students. During this position, Camille helped organize First-Year Feedback. This social event involved receiving student feedback, answering questions, and distributing hot cocoa to the student body. Alongside her senator position, Camille is an active member of the Communications Committee as a Graphic Designer. Camille has launched two successful social media campaigns: SGA Senate Weekly Updates and Leader of The Month. She is also a member of the Internal Affairs Committee. As the Senator for the School of Social Work, Camille plans to maintain transparency through clear communication on social media platforms. She also hoped to continue fostering community within the student body through programming initiatives.

Apart from SGA, Camille enjoys reading, hiking, photography, cooking, and journalism.