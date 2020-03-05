SGA Election Results

March 5, 2020

President

Joseph Reznikov 

 

Vice President of Academic Affairs 

Sophia Izhar

 

Vice President of Finance 

Armina Osmanovic

 

Vice President of International Affairs 

Clementina Ojo*

 

Vice President for Student Organizations 

Alice Chicani

 

Vice President of Communication and Internal Affairs 

Helena Cooper

 

Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion 

Nandhineswari “Eshu” Senthilkumaran

 

College of Arts & Sciences 

Benjamin Sylar

Sarah Jones

Zahva Naeem

Jack Krone

 

College for Public Health & Social Justice 

Dalia Dzekic

Aastha Garg

 

Doisy College of Health Sciences 

Phoebe Wilson

Carolyn Bettag

 

Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business 

Darren Manion

Alex Crews

Lindsey Pollnow*

 

School of Education

Ella Dotson

Aric Hamilton

 

Senator for Commuter Students 

Diana Cervantes

 

College of Philosophy and Letters

Alex Rickert*

Michael Crimmins*

 

Parks College of Engineering

Joe Sloyan*

Riley Tovornik*

 

School of Medicine

Briona Butcher*

Felisha Perry-Smith*

 

Trudy Busch Valentine School of Nursing

Katie Jones*

John Gerbic*

Alyssa Bautista*

 

School of Professional Studies

Henrietta Ehrenreich*

Reginald Richardson*

 

Graduate Student Association

Eric Davies*

Sean Sandifer*

 

Transfer Student Association

Mac Willyander*

Jack McCoy*