SGA Election Results
President
Joseph Reznikov
Vice President of Academic Affairs
Sophia Izhar
Vice President of Finance
Armina Osmanovic
Vice President of International Affairs
Clementina Ojo*
Vice President for Student Organizations
Alice Chicani
Vice President of Communication and Internal Affairs
Helena Cooper
Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion
Nandhineswari “Eshu” Senthilkumaran
College of Arts & Sciences
Benjamin Sylar
Sarah Jones
Zahva Naeem
Jack Krone
College for Public Health & Social Justice
Dalia Dzekic
Aastha Garg
Doisy College of Health Sciences
Phoebe Wilson
Carolyn Bettag
Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business
Darren Manion
Alex Crews
Lindsey Pollnow*
School of Education
Ella Dotson
Aric Hamilton
Senator for Commuter Students
Diana Cervantes
College of Philosophy and Letters
Alex Rickert*
Michael Crimmins*
Parks College of Engineering
Joe Sloyan*
Riley Tovornik*
School of Medicine
Briona Butcher*
Felisha Perry-Smith*
Trudy Busch Valentine School of Nursing
Katie Jones*
John Gerbic*
Alyssa Bautista*
School of Professional Studies
Henrietta Ehrenreich*
Reginald Richardson*
Graduate Student Association
Eric Davies*
Sean Sandifer*
Transfer Student Association
Mac Willyander*
Jack McCoy*
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.