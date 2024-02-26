Q&A with 2024-2025 SGA candidates

Presidential Candidates

Nikolay Remizov

What are your goals for this position?

My fellow students, as we embark upon this journey together, let us hold fast to the dream that every voice within our hallowed halls shall be heard and every concern addressed. It is not just a campaign I put forth; it is a covenant with each of you. My vision is anchored in the bedrock of community and the unwavering belief in our collective power to shape the destiny of our esteemed Saint Louis University.

For the esteemed position of President within the Student Government Association, my goals are thus:

Story continues below advertisement

Student Funding Allocation: To ensure that every dollar allocated to student organizations is done so equitably, transparently, and with the intention of fostering a rich tapestry of student life that allows every student to thrive.

Safe and Affordable Housing: To work tirelessly to guarantee that every student has access to housing that is not only safe and secure but also financially accessible, because the quest for knowledge should never be hindered by the lack of a haven to rest and recharge.

Inclusive Dining Options: To ensure that our dining halls are bastions of inclusivity, where the myriad dietary needs and cultural preferences are not just accommodated but celebrated, for food is the universal language that unites us all.

How will you promote community engagement with SGA?

Promoting community engagement with the SGA will be a multi-faceted endeavor. It will require:

Open Forums and Town Halls: Regularly scheduled, where students are not just invited but encouraged to speak their truths, to share their ideas, and to voice their concerns.

Collaborations and Partnerships: Establishing strong ties with student organizations, residence halls, and academic departments, to ensure that the SGA is a present and supportive force across all facets of student life.

Transparent Communication: Utilizing social media, university platforms, and innovative communication strategies to keep you informed and engaged with the initiatives and decisions of the SGA.

Service and Outreach Programs: Implementing initiatives that reach out to students, to not only hear their concerns but to actively work towards solutions that better their daily experiences.

In the spirit of the great Martin Luther King Jr., I say to you: let us not walk alone on the path to progress. Let us march together towards a future where the Student Government Association is not a distant entity, but a close ally to every student. Let our work be guided by justice, and by an unyielding commitment to one another.

And so, I ask for your vote, not as a bid for authority, but as a pledge of service. For in the words of Dr. King, “Everybody can be great because anybody can serve.” Let us be great together.

Vote for a future where every Saint Louis University student knows they are seen, they are heard, and they indeed matter.

Vote for the promise of today, the potential of tomorrow, and the power of our united voice.

Vote on February 28th and 29th. Let the dream take flight!

How will you represent the needs of the student body to the SLU administration?

In the shadow of great leaders before us, I shall stand for the collective voice of our student body, ensuring it resonates within the corridors of Saint Louis University’s administration. With ears grounded in the multitude of our experiences and eyes open to the breadth of our needs, I will convene with students from every corner of our institution—listening, documenting, and synthesizing our shared aspirations and challenges.

As your representative, my voice will carry the weight of our collective hopes as I engage in relentless dialogue with our university leaders. I will seek not only to speak but to echo the very essence of our concerns, ensuring that every student’s voice, from the quietest to the most outspoken, is heard and considered in the decisions that shape our academic and social environment.

Channeling the indomitable spirit of Dr. King, my mission will extend beyond mere representation; it will be an embodiment of our shared dream for a university that

listens, understands, and acts in harmony with its students. Together, let us stride towards a future where our voices are not just a whisper but a powerful chorus in the symphony of our university’s evolution. Let us ensure that the administration sees us, hears us, and walks with us on the path to collective greatness.

What do you feel is the most pressing issue facing the student body at the moment and how do you hope to address this issue within your position?

In the spirit of justice and equality, the most pressing issue that casts a shadow on our campus is the specter of food insecurity, an unseen hunger that afflicts our peers. It is an issue that strikes at the very heart of our community, for how can we aspire to academic excellence when basic needs go unmet? The Billiken Bounty stands as a beacon of hope, yet it is but a single step towards eradicating this plight.

To address this, my plan encompasses expanding the reach and resources of food assistance programs like Billiken Bounty, ensuring that no student is left to study on an empty stomach. We will foster partnerships with local businesses and organizations to strengthen our food aid network, making nutritional sustenance accessible to all.

Furthermore, the shadows of expensive housing loom large, threatening the well-being of our students. This issue must be met with innovative housing solutions and financial aid adjustments to relieve the burden of high living costs. In tackling the issue of student funding allocation, transparency, and fairness shall be my guiding principles. I will work diligently to ensure that every dollar is a stepping stone towards enriching our student experience, leaving no group or individual behind.

In the footsteps of Dr. King, let us remember his words, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” In this role, I commit to doing for others by confronting these pressing issues head-on, championing initiatives that alleviate hunger, provide shelter, and distribute resources with equity and compassion. Let us advance together, ensuring that the basic needs of every student are not just met, but secured with the dignity they deserve.

Reueline Arulanandam

What are your goals for this position?

My primary goal if elected as SGA President is to address critical issues on campus and foster an environment where every student can feel like they belong. I hope to tackle real concerns such as student housing, on-campus food-insecurity, bias in the classroom, graduate student inclusion, and accessibility. This could be by advocating for more affordable housing options, establishing food assistance programs, increasing academic accountability for faculty, and working with organizations like CADR (Center for Accessibility and Disability Resources) to make buildings on campus more accessible for students.

I also recognize the importance of increasing transparency between SGA and the student body. One way I hope to do this is by educating more students on the role of SGA and the principles of shared governance SLU has committed to. Through more informative sessions, workshops, and presentations, I aim to empower students to actively engage in decision-making processes of our university so that SGA can truly represent and serve the needs of all students.

How will you promote community engagement with SGA?

One of the things I have always wished SGA would do more of in my time so far is to collaborate more with other organizations. We have an incredibly involved student population, so there is so much opportunity for SGA to work with organizations like our wide variety of cultural groups, Atlas Week programming, Fraternity and Sorority Life, Sodexo, and more to work at the intersection of out student body. I really believe that by fostering collaboration and partnership with diverse campus organizations, SGA can amplify its impact and truly reflect the vibrant tapestry of our student body.

Through these collaborations, we can leverage the strengths and perspectives of each group to address common goals and challenges, whether it’s enhancing cultural programming, improving dining options, or advocating for student wellness initiatives.

Additionally, not a lot of people know that SGA Senators and Executive Board members actually hold office hours! Sometimes it’s as simple as airing out a concern in the SGA commons, and sometimes it involves sweet treats or something more fun. By actively promoting community engagement and highlighting the accessibility of our office hours, we can bridge gaps between students and their representatives, fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment among all members of our campus community.

How will you represent the needs of the student body to the SLU administration?

As the representative of the student body to the SLU administration, I will prioritize communication and advocacy to ensure that the needs and concerns of students are heard and addressed. A really big part of this is maintaining a diverse network of individuals with varied perspectives in my own life, even if they differ from my own. By surrounding myself with such individuals, I can better understand the breadth of the student experience, and I can constantly be challenged to think more holistically for the student body.

Additionally, I am committed to actively listening to students and seeking out their input on important issues. This involves engaging directly with students through various channels, such as attending club meetings, hosting regular office hours, and maintaining an open-door policy as president. By actively seeking feedback and perspectives from students, I can accurately represent their needs and concerns to the SLU administration.

Overall, my approach to representing the student body to the administration is grounded in inclusivity, communication, and proactive engagement with students. By fostering open dialogue and prioritizing student voices, I aim to ensure that the administration remains responsive to the needs of the diverse student body at SLU.

What do you feel is the most pressing issue facing the student body at the moment and how do you hope to address this issue within your position?

If you ask any number of students on West Pine what the most pressing issue is on campus, chances are each student will have a different, personal issue that deeply affects them, but every issue comes down to one thing: student well-being. At this moment mental health and well being issues are exacerbated by challenges such as student housing, bias in the classroom, accessibility, and food insecurity. The stressors of academic demands, coupled with these systemic issues, significantly impact students’ mental health.

As SGA President, I aim to address these interconnected issues holistically to promote a campus environment conducive to well-being. Addressing student housing concerns involves ensuring stable and affordable housing, which directly impacts students’ sense of security and stability, crucial for mental well-being. Similarly, tackling bias in the classroom fosters an inclusive learning environment where all students feel valued and supported, reducing stress and promoting a positive mindset.

Improving accessibility across campus not only enhances physical access but also promotes a sense of belonging and inclusion, positively influencing mental health outcomes. Additionally, combating food insecurity ensures that students have access to meals that are vital for maintaining mental wellness and academic success. By addressing these systemic issues comprehensively and working closely with the UCC (University Counseling Center), I aim to create a campus community where all students feel supported, empowered, and able to thrive both academically and personally. This multi-faceted approach prioritizes mental wellness as a fundamental aspect of caring for the whole person and overall campus well-being.

VP of Student Organizations Candidates

Lucy Billadeau

What are your goals for this position?

As VP for Student Organizations, I intend on incorporating increased feedback from the student body into SGA and any processes they encounter when working towards developing their organization through a google form that is easily accessible. In addition, I am looking to continue to improve SLUGroups along with general accessibility of necessary resources regarding organizations on campus.

A goal I have is to not only encourage collaboration between the student organizations on campus, but to actively demonstrate that myself by working closely with the VP of Finance to ensure everything related to organizations on campus runs smoothly, information is up-to-date, and to be able to work to be an effective resource students can reach out to. Above everything else, my priority is ensuring that students feel seen and heard and to be an advocate for students. I intend on doing this by building purposeful relationships with every organization to be able to effectively meet the needs of individuals.

How will you promote community engagement with SGA?

The VP for Student Organizations holds a special role in regards to being able to work directly with student organizations on campus and have the opportunity and responsibility to intentionally build relationships with the student body whether that be by guiding them through the DSO/CSO process, meeting with them one-on-one, answering any questions that pertain to SLUGroups, or simply supporting their passions. In addition to this inherent engagement with student leaders, I will further promote community engagement with SGA by ensuring they have someone they feel comfortable going to in a safe and welcoming environment.

I plan to do this by communicating openly, directly and honestly with students and commit to serving as an ongoing advocate for them. Community engagement with SGA also begins within SGA and having a collaborative Executive Board/Cabinet/Senate body. Working towards the common goal of supporting and serving the student body means gathering feedback, listening to students, and engaging with students one-on-one; all of which support community engagement with SGA and foster a community that will continue to improve.

How do you plan to provide assistance to student organizations that may be going through a difficult leadership transition?

Because there are varying circumstances as to why organizations may experience a challenging leadership transition, I plan to approach these situations with grace and a willingness to hear out any questions, concerns, or difficulties. Since a situation like this would be unique to each student organization, I believe it’s appropriate to say that providing assistance may look differently to each executive board and transition.

Regardless of what the matter involves, I commit to providing assistance by providing office hours/one-on-one meetings. To further meet the needs of individuals, I plan on communicating clearly and giving them resources ahead of time, so they are prepared when it comes time to transition leaders. Organizations may not always reach out during a difficult leadership transition, so while I will support them on a case by case basis, I am also looking to be proactive as well as reaching out to organizations (taking into account if they are a recently developed student organization, an organization that has struggled in the past, etc). I love seeing people pursue a passion and genuinely want them to succeed in their endeavors and for this, I am devoted to supporting students in any capacity that I can.

How do you intend to support SLU’s student organizations?

There is an overwhelming amount of organizations on SLU’s campus and only one VP for Student Organizations, however the biggest way I plan to support them is by making myself available. Whether it’s through setting up one-on-one meetings with organizations or maintaining an email thread with them, I want to be present and create openness with the student body.

I believe the small interactions are just as important as the bigger roles and it’s in these small gestures that really create trust and meaningful relationships. I believe that as much information and planning that goes into Leaders of the Pack, responding to emails in a timely fashion, offering up multiple slots of office hours/being flexible, approaching situations with grace, and being a consistent and reliable resource are all ways in which I intend to support organizations. Understanding that not every question forwarded to me will be of my expertise, but being able to know who to go to, to best support them is also an important quality when supporting the organization. I aim to obtain feedback from organizations to continue to be able to meet their needs, uplift their ideas and prioritize being an ongoing advocate for students.

Harshith Gorla

What are your goals for this position?

My goals for this position is to create more accessibility for students to know what organizations are on campus. It can be difficult to navigate through the barriers especially when one gets busy or if someone may be more introverted than others. Also, the goal is to help make the process of becoming a DSO and eventually a CSO much easier and engaged for student organizations. This will be done with regular check ins and ways that these organizations can request resources.

How will you promote community engagement with SGA?

My plan to promote community engagement with SGA is to have feedback forms once a month that gets sent out with the mailers. This way, the community can provide feedback on what their perspective is and things that SGA can work on so that way we can help get them what they want.

How do you plan to provide assistance to student organizations that may be going through a difficult leadership transition?

Assisting student organizations through challenging leadership transitions is crucial for maintaining continuity and fostering growth. my approach involves a multifaceted strategy aimed at addressing both immediate needs and long-term stability. Firstly, I will offer tailored workshops and training sessions for new leaders, focusing on leadership skills, team management, and strategic planning to ensure they are well-prepared for their roles. Additionally, I plan to establish a mentorship program, pairing incoming leaders with experienced ones from similar organizations, facilitating knowledge transfer and providing a support network.

To promote smooth transitions, I’ll also provide resources and guides on best practices for leadership handover, including templates for documentation and processes. Furthermore, I aim to create a platform for open communication and feedback, allowing leaders to share experiences and seek advice. By offering these resources and creating a supportive environment, I aim to empower new leaders, ensuring their organizations thrive during and after the transition.

How do you intend to support SLU’s student organizations?

To support student organizations at SLU, my plan is multifaceted, focusing on enhancing resources, fostering community, and facilitating leadership development. I intend to increase funding opportunities for organizations, providing ways to get financial grants and sponsorships for events, projects, and operational needs. Many organizations are always tight on budget and are unable to put out more in their event. If they had a slightly higher budget, it would help them a lot.

Additionally, I’ll enhance the visibility of student organizations through marketing support, including social media promotion and campus-wide event calendars, to increase engagement and membership. Leadership training programs will be a cornerstone of my support, offering sessions on effective leadership, team management, conflict resolution, and strategic planning. I also plan to improve the collaboration between organizations by hosting networking events and creating an online platform for leaders to share resources, advice, and best practices. By implementing these strategies, I aim to create a thriving, supportive environment for SLU’s student organizations.