The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News

Tara VanDerveer – The Winningest Coach in College Basketball

Stanford Women’s Basketball Coach, Tara VanDerveer, Becomes the College Coach with Most Wins
Nora Kotnik, Sports Editor February 1, 2024
%28The+New+York+Times%29
(The New York Times)

On Jan. 21, 2024, Stanford Women’s Basketball head coach, Tara VanDerveer, became the winningest coach in College Basketball history. The Stanford Cardinals achieved a 65-56 conference win against Oregon State. This win marked VanDerveer as having the most wins as a collegiate head coach, passing Duke University’s Mike Krzyzewski.

VanDerveer has been Stanford’s Women’s Basketball head coach since 1985. Since the beginning of her career at Stanford, VanDerveer has achieved an overall record of 1,051-216 and led the Cardinals to 3 National Titles. Solidifying her success, VanDerveer has collected various accolades during her career with Stanford. She was named as a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee in 2011, as well as a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002. (Stanford Athletics

VanDerveer and her athletes are described as having a “connection” with each other, helping to explain their overall success as a unit.

After their historic win against Oregon State, Kiki Iriafen, a Junior Forward, said this in regards to VanDerveer’s historic achievement “I’m super honored to be here, super honored to play for her and super happy we got the W for Tara.”

 When interviewed after the game, rather than mentioning her own achievement, VanDerveer shouted out the success of her players saying “I just love how our team battled.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tara VenDerveer and Stanford Cardinals have a 19-2 record on the season, and have their sights out for another National Title. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University News
$1410
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Saint Louis University. Your contribution will help us cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Corey Seager (SS) of the Texas Rangers hitting a game-tying home run in game one of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Oct. 27, 2023 (Photo Courtesy of FOX Sports.
Like Clockwork: Examining 2023 MLB’s Game-Changing Rules
(Emma Duman/The University News)
A Shaky Start or Marked Improvement?
SLU Swim and Dive Earn Third at the Phoenix Fall Classic
SLU Swim and Dive Earn Third at the Phoenix Fall Classic
From Player, to Coach
From Player, to Coach
Womens Soccer Accomplishes Historic Season
Women's Soccer Accomplishes Historic Season
SLU Field Hockey Earns Conference Win on Senior Day
SLU Field Hockey Earns Conference Win on Senior Day
About the Contributor
Nora Kotnik, Sports Editor
Nora Kotnik (she/her/hers) is a sophomore field hockey student-athlete at SLU majoring in Social Work. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, she is one of the current Sports Editors for University News. She loves to read, write, and spend time staying active outdoors. Nora is ecstatic to be a member of the University News staff and looks forward to amplifying the voices and experiences of SLU students.

The University News

The Student News Site of Saint Louis University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University News
$1410
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The University News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *