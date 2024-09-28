The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
Categories:

Shots fired at SLU field hockey match, no players or fans harmed

Nora Kotnik, Sports EditorSeptember 28, 2024
Saint Louis and La Salle University field hockey players run for cover following eruption of gunfire in vicinity of Temple University pitch on Sept. 27, 2024. (Photo courtesy of ESPN)
Saint Louis and La Salle University field hockey players run for cover following eruption of gunfire in vicinity of Temple University pitch on Sept. 27, 2024. (Photo courtesy of ESPN)

Gunfire interrupted a women’s field hockey game between Saint Louis and La Salle University in Philadelphia on Sept. 27. Players and spectators left without suffering any injuries. 

The match ended in the fourth quarter early due to blaring gunfire allegedly coming from a nearby Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC). According to police, the shooter left the parking lot before authorities arrived. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered. The motive still remains unclear. 

According to SLU Athletics, “the match was halted in the fourth quarter due to a disturbance in the vicinity of the field.” 

Sources say that players, spectators and officials were left scrambling towards shelter. Some players even reported hearing the whooshing of bullets.

SLU field hockey senior, Savina Purewal, was shaken up following the incident. She recalled not noticing what was going on until everyone began scrambling.  

“Some bullets were sparking up on the field,” Purewal said. “A few shots later everyone was running, and that’s when I knew it was a bullet.” 

Purewal said that the scariest part was hearing gunshots, even after taking cover.

SLU junior Ashley Jones was at the 50-yard-line when she noticed shots being fired. 

“I was fully prepared to get shot… None of it felt real,” Jones said. 

Ava Calma, a SLU junior, was thinking of her parents amidst the chaos, as “they were closer.”

Bullet impressions stamped into the Temple University bleachers where spectators were, just moments before on Sept. 27, 2024.
(Photo courtesy of Midtown Madness podcast on X)

The game was a conference match for the Billikens and Explorers, with a final score that favored La Salle 0-1. 

Entering the matchup, the Explorers were sitting on a 6-3 record, 1-1 in the A-10. Comparatively, after SLU secured their first victory of the season last weekend in a dominant game against Frostburg State University The Billikens were hoping to maintain momentum and improve their 6-1 overall record. 

In light of the situation, the Billikens canceled their match against Sacred Heart University, which was scheduled two days later on Sept. 29. 

Athletic director Chris May released a statement that said, “In light of yesterday’s incident that occurred near our match in Philadelphia, we felt it was in the best interest of our student-athletes for them to return to St. Louis. Our top priority has been and will always be the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes. We are grateful to everyone who responded yesterday and thankful that no injuries were reported. While there will be no further comment on this specific incident, we will continue to provide every possible support to our student-athletes, both on and off the field.” 

The Billikens have officially returned to St. Louis together, feeling extra grateful for their safety.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University News
$1910
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Saint Louis University.

More to Discover
More in Field Hockey
Photo courtesy of Billiken Athletics
SLU Field Hockey Looking to Improve on Losing Season
The Right to Compete
The Right to Compete
Field Hockey Wins Double Overtime Nail Biter at Home
Field Hockey Wins Double Overtime Nail Biter at Home
The Field Hockey team all pitched in to help raise money on Giving Tuesday. More Than Me received $132 from the team, and the donation was matched by a generous benefactor to fund two girls’ educations in Liberia for a year.
Field Hockey Participates in Giving Tuesday
Field Hockey Seniors Honored
Field Hockey Seniors Honored
Freshman midfielder Noor Kalf dribbles the ball up the field. Kalf has started every game this season and has been a major contributor for the Billikens.
Field Hockey Looks Ahead to Senior Day
More in Sports
2024 US Open singles champion, Aryna Sabalenka, after defeating opponent Jessica Pegula for the title.
Sabalenka and Sinner win the US Open
Sarah Adam showing her co-workers the silver medal she won on Sept. 10, 2024.
SLU occupational therapy professor and paralympic silver medalist
Women’s soccer team celebrating after scoring during the Bronze Boot games on Sept. 8, 2024
Mens and women's soccer team compete for the Bronze Boot titles
Pickleball club practice at Saint Louis University on Sept. 17, 2024.
Home is where the paddle is
The Saint Louis University varsity League of Legends team hoists their trophy from the College League of Legends National Championship on June 8, 2024. Photo courtesy of SLU eSports club.
SLU varsity League of Legends team cut after winning first national championship title
Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles and Suni Lee at podium training on May 17th, 2024 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.
The Return of Olympic Champions and the Pursuit of Paris
More in Women
Two Delta Gamma members on preference day.
Sorority scaries, internalized misogyny and deep insecurities
Michaelina Wautier, "A Self-portrait with Easel"
The rediscovery of Michaelina Wautier, the 17th-century painter no one knows about
(Siri Chevuru / The University News)
Three romance books for oblivious boyfriends
(Rachel Zilligen / The University News)
"Love Lies Bleeding" is not just a tale of queer love, but a seedy story of lust and violence with darkly funny moments
What Are the Women Wearing?
What Are the Women Wearing?
Black History Month and Women’s History Month: Celebrating the Intersectionality of Marginalized Groups
About the Contributor
Nora Kotnik
Nora Kotnik, Sports Editor
Nora Kotnik (she/her/hers) is a senior Social Work student at SLU. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, she is entering her third year as a Sports Editor for the University News. She loves to read, write, and spend time staying active outdoors. Nora is ecstatic to be a member of the University News staff and looks forward to amplifying the voices and experiences of SLU students.
Donate to The University News
$1910
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal