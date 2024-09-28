Shots fired at SLU field hockey match, no players or fans harmed

Gunfire interrupted a women’s field hockey game between Saint Louis and La Salle University in Philadelphia on Sept. 27. Players and spectators left without suffering any injuries.

The match ended in the fourth quarter early due to blaring gunfire allegedly coming from a nearby Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC). According to police, the shooter left the parking lot before authorities arrived. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered. The motive still remains unclear.

According to SLU Athletics, “the match was halted in the fourth quarter due to a disturbance in the vicinity of the field.”

Sources say that players, spectators and officials were left scrambling towards shelter. Some players even reported hearing the whooshing of bullets.

SLU field hockey senior, Savina Purewal, was shaken up following the incident. She recalled not noticing what was going on until everyone began scrambling.

“Some bullets were sparking up on the field,” Purewal said. “A few shots later everyone was running, and that’s when I knew it was a bullet.”

Purewal said that the scariest part was hearing gunshots, even after taking cover.

SLU junior Ashley Jones was at the 50-yard-line when she noticed shots being fired.

“I was fully prepared to get shot… None of it felt real,” Jones said.

Ava Calma, a SLU junior, was thinking of her parents amidst the chaos, as “they were closer.”

The game was a conference match for the Billikens and Explorers, with a final score that favored La Salle 0-1.

Entering the matchup, the Explorers were sitting on a 6-3 record, 1-1 in the A-10. Comparatively, after SLU secured their first victory of the season last weekend in a dominant game against Frostburg State University The Billikens were hoping to maintain momentum and improve their 6-1 overall record.

In light of the situation, the Billikens canceled their match against Sacred Heart University, which was scheduled two days later on Sept. 29.

Athletic director Chris May released a statement that said, “In light of yesterday’s incident that occurred near our match in Philadelphia, we felt it was in the best interest of our student-athletes for them to return to St. Louis. Our top priority has been and will always be the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes. We are grateful to everyone who responded yesterday and thankful that no injuries were reported. While there will be no further comment on this specific incident, we will continue to provide every possible support to our student-athletes, both on and off the field.”

The Billikens have officially returned to St. Louis together, feeling extra grateful for their safety.