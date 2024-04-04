St. Louis native Karlie Kloss gets her own street in the Garment District

A portion of Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis was renamed Karlie Kloss Way in honor of the world-renowned supermodel and entrepreneur..

Kloss, who grew up in Webster Groves, unveiled the new street alongside St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on April 1. The name was officially changed in 2019, but due to her schedule and then the pandemic, the ceremony was delayed for five years.

Kloss took to Instagram to express her gratitude.

“Missouri, I love you. I am so proud of you. This homegrown St. Louisan is ever grateful,” Kloss said.

Kloss and close friend Derek Blasberg, another St. Louis native and a fashion writer, both spoke at the event. Blasberg wrote on Instagram, “It was a homecoming – but make it FASHION”.

Story continues below advertisement

Kloss and Blasberg attended various events while in town including a Washington University Q&A with Michael Kors at Washington University.

The pair also volunteered with Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, an organization working to legalize abortion in the state through a ballot petition. The group has raised nearly $5 million dollars, including a $50,000 donation from Kloss.

“The people of Missouri deserve access to vital healthcare and autonomy over their own bodies – full stop,” Kloss said.

This ceremony was put on by the St. Louis Fashion Fund, a company aimed at supporting a thriving fashion community to bring back the importance of fashion in the area. The Fund honored Kloss for her contribution to the fashion industry and the arts.

Kloss spoke with Vogue about her favorite things to do in St. Louis. Her list included Forest Park, Ted Drewes, The Fabulous Fox Theatre and other classic spots.