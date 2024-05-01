Nine+albums+that+got+me+through+college

Much like how a smell can magically trigger certain memories, songs hold a similar power. Because bits and pieces of memories are encoded within songs, many albums have become snapshots of my years at SLU. Some are much older, whose previously associated memories moved me through the good, the bad and the ugly.

“Heard It In a Past Life” by Maggie Rogers

“Heard It In a Past Life” is home to one of my all-time favorite songs, “Alaska,” which will forever remind me of drives with my best friend, whom I met sophomore year. Despite technically being a high school era album for me, the comfort of the album has carried me through the past five years. I had never smiled harder than when I first heard “Alaska” and have never felt more myself than when listening to “Say It”.

“Messy” by Oliva Dean

“Messy” is the product of Dean’s lyrical ingenuity, dreamy soul-forward voice and a mashup of soul, pop and jazz. “Dive” is the ultimate love song, describing a free and easy love fit for a girl to just “dive” into. “Messy” is all about growth, whether that be in friendship, romance or with yourself.

“Stranger in the Alps” by Phoebe Bridgers

“Stranger in the Alps” is an arguably obvious choice, but “Motion Sickness” is wickedly addicting. “ICU” single-handedly got me over dealing with my ex’s crazy mom. Every day is a perfect day to listen to “Stranger in the Alps,” and it’s the go-to for when the going gets rough.

“This Thing Called Living” by Eloise

Although technically an EP, “This Thing Called Living” contains some of the most endearing songs I have ever heard. “You, Dear” romanticizes the stumbled-upon sort of love that usually does not make sense, yet cannot be ignored. A sort of sweeter and more sincere breakup anthem, “Left Side” is for the lovers who hold no regrets and appreciate all of the moments of love despite how it ends.

“The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” by Chappell Roan

Elton John calls himself a “huge fan” of Chappell Roan, a Missouri native who has skyrocketed to fame in the past year. Roan is the kind of creative genius that comes once in a blue moon; not a single song on the album misses. Her lyrics are wickedly funny, undeniably catchy and, at times, deeply sensitive.

“Rumours (Super Deluxe)” by Fleetwood Mac

“Rumours” is a timeless work of art and a simple pleasure. It narrates love and loss in a way that anyone can find a piece of themselves within it. While just about anyone knows “Rumours,” its lesser-known Super Deluxe version contains incredible live performances from the ‘70s, demos and some surprisingly cut outtakes.

“The Fame Monster (Deluxe Edition)” by Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga, aka the God of the Gays, changed my life that fateful year of 2007 when she released “The Fame.” Life only got better when she released the “Monster (Deluxe Version)” of the album two years later. At the ripe old age of eight, “Just Dance” and “Paparazzi” were on the radio daily, and I could not get enough. “The Fame Monster” is the perfect pick-me-up, hype-up and go-to karaoke.

“Pure Heroine” by Lorde

In a time when pop was increasingly overproduced and quantity became favored over quality, young Lorde put out an inimitable album that would become the album of nostalgia for Gen Z. Lorde has the clear voice of an old soul, making for an album that just never gets old.

“Up All Night” by One Direction

Tragically, 1D has made my Spotify Wrapped three out of four years of college. I am ashamed to admit it, but have learned to own it. If you are not still jamming out to the songs that made your world turn as a child, that’s the real problem.