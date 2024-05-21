The Teskey Brothers Rock The Pageant

The Teskey Brothers played at The Pageant, a midsized live music theater in the Delmar Loop, on May 8, 2024 – a mere eighth stop on their 20-city “[The] Winding Way” tour. The Heavy Heavy opened for the Australian blues rock band around 7:30 p.m., with the Aussies meeting a restless, buzzing crowd closer to around 8:48 p.m.

Lead vocalist Josh Teskey eagerly introduced himself and the band members once they took the stage, extensively thanking the tightly packed St. Louis crowd. Teskey’s gravelly, husky voice instantly transcended into their 14-song setlist, which included a two-song encore with their fan-favorite song, “Man of the Universe” (“Run Home Slow,” 2019). The live performance of the popular hit perfectly captured the raw, lone sound of the band, especially when Sammy Teskey began boastfully ripping on the guitar. Consequently, with their distinctive melodies and flawlessly incorporated instruments, the band created an abnormally thunderous, yet intimate environment in the theater.

Saint Louis University senior Amy Wildes secured tickets to the concert at the last minute to relieve stress from her upcoming finals and approaching graduation.

“Right before the band came out, the tension in the air was palpable; everyone was so excited to see a band that came all the way from Australia,” Wildes said. “I’ll be the first to admit I’ve never been the biggest fan of the blues, but the soul and the rasp in Josh Teskey’s voice is something I’ve never heard before… the way the crowd roared, the way people yelled and got on their feet – it made me realize that it’s one thing to listen to the studio recorded versions of songs, but hearing them live is truly indescribable.”

The Teskey Brothers put on an exciting show throughout the night, beautifully transitioning between soulful ballads and foot-stomping rockers. Audience members continually sang their hearts out during the show, with Josh Teskey continually encouraging the crowd to sing, dance and harmonize along. Songs “Crying Shame” (“Half Mile Harvest,” 2017) and “Oceans of Emotions” especially showcased the band’s versatility, while tracks like “Take My Heart” (“The Winding Way,” 2023) and “So Caught Up” had the crowd actively singing and dancing.

The band, founded by the Teskey brothers out of Melbourne, Australia, was heavily influenced by their parents’ diverse music collection and notable artists, such as Otis Redding and Ray Charles. Initially performing at local venues, the duo quickly gained attention for their soulful renditions and musical chemistry, and with the addition of bassist Brendon Love and drummer Liam Gough, the band found their voice. Their breakthrough came with their debut album, “Half Mile Harvest,” in 2017, which garnered widespread acclaim for its authentic blend of blues, rock, and soul. The band currently has 3.8 million average monthly listeners on Spotify.

The Teskey Brothers’ performance at The Pageant was only a mere glimpse into their remarkable journey and ongoing success. The band has created, and continues to create melodies, that deserve to be listened to by the masses and played on national radio stations. The band’s sound is unique in that it takes only one listening session for it to change one’s life and to listen to music in a way that one has never heard before.

Setlist:

“Man of the Universe” (4:10) “Crying Shame” (3:52) “Oceans of Emotions” (3:53) “Take My Heart” (4:19) “So Caught Up” (3:49) “Let Me Let You Down” (4:14) “I Get Up” (4:24) “Rain” (4:14) “Carry Me Home” [Acoustic] (4:01) “ Blind Without You” (4:34) “Paint My Heart” (6:00) “What Will Be” (7:42)

Encore: