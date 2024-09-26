The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

A stray bullet hit a student’s window in De Mattias Hall

DPS confirms no one was injured
Ulaa Kuziez, Katerina Super, and Fred JamesSeptember 26, 2024
Katerina Super
Front view of De Mattias Hall at Saint Louis University on Sept. 26, 2024.

A stray bullet struck and partially broke a window on the sixth floor of De Mattias Hall Wednesday night, but did not injure anyone in the residence building, a department of public safety official confirmed. 

The bullet was fired from the west on the Vandeventer Ave. side of the building at around 10 p.m.

“There was no shots heard in the area. There was nobody in the area. It could have came from a bar… It could have came from anywhere,” said DPS Major Sheila Hatcher.

Window with bullet hole in it in De Mattias Hall at Saint Louis University on Sept. 26, 2024.
(Screenshot taken from anonymous platform, YikYak)

 

Hatcher said DPS was alerted by a student call. When officers arrived on the scene, they sent a SLU alert to avoid the scene while they checked and cleared the area. Another SLU alert indicated the area was safe again at 10:23 p.m.  

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was also called to the scene to handle bullet fragments, Hatcher said. 

The student whose room was hit was offered counseling and other resources, but said they were not needed, according to DPS. Hatcher also said the dean of students was made aware of the situation. 

The graduate hall coordinator of De Mattias Hall prevented The University News from talking with the sixth floor residence advisor. 

This story will be updated as more information is available. 

Joseph Glaser contributed to this report. 

Ulaa Kuziez
Ulaa Kuziez, News Editor
Ulaa Kuziez is a senior studying Journalism and Media at Saint Louis University. She enjoys storytelling and believes in uplifting student perspectives. In her free time, you can find her walking in local parks or drinking coffee. Email her at [email protected] with any news tips!
Katerina Super
Katerina Super, News Editor
Katerina Super is a senior studying Political Science & Spanish. She enjoys traveling and recently returned from a year abroad in Madrid. Some of her favorite things to do are play Yahtzee, hike and spend time with her family and friends. Katerina is the host of SLU’s poetry club, Poetic Us alongside her co-founder Elsa Mulat.
