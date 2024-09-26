A stray bullet hit a student’s window in De Mattias Hall

A stray bullet struck and partially broke a window on the sixth floor of De Mattias Hall Wednesday night, but did not injure anyone in the residence building, a department of public safety official confirmed.

The bullet was fired from the west on the Vandeventer Ave. side of the building at around 10 p.m.

“There was no shots heard in the area. There was nobody in the area. It could have came from a bar… It could have came from anywhere,” said DPS Major Sheila Hatcher.

Hatcher said DPS was alerted by a student call. When officers arrived on the scene, they sent a SLU alert to avoid the scene while they checked and cleared the area. Another SLU alert indicated the area was safe again at 10:23 p.m.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was also called to the scene to handle bullet fragments, Hatcher said.

The student whose room was hit was offered counseling and other resources, but said they were not needed, according to DPS. Hatcher also said the dean of students was made aware of the situation.

The graduate hall coordinator of De Mattias Hall prevented The University News from talking with the sixth floor residence advisor.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Joseph Glaser contributed to this report.