Britpop band Oasis to reunite after 15 years apart

Legendary Britpop band Oasis announced on Aug. 27 that they are reuniting and going on tour next year in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“Oasis today end years of feverish speculation with the confirmation of a long awaited run of UK and Ireland shows forming the domestic leg of their OASIS LIVE ’25 world tour,” the band’s website reads. “This will be one of the biggest live moments and hottest tickets of the decade.”

The main obstacle to an earlier Oasis reunion was the tenuous relationship between lead singer Liam Gallagher and lead guitarist and songwriter Noel Gallagher, Liam’s older brother. After years of public feuds and criticism lobbied at each other, the two have agreed to tour together again.

The Live ’25 Tour initially consisted of 14 shows in summer 2022, but expanded to 17 shows two days later due to high demand. The band’s website also states that later in 2025, they will “go to other continents outside of Europe.” The first show will take place in Wales and the last scheduled show in Dublin.

In addition to a video montage of past tour footage, Oasis, Liam and Noel Gallagher’s social media accounts posted a statement that read:

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

Tickets for shows in the United Kingdom go on sale at 9 a.m. British Summer Time on Aug. 31 and tickets for the Irish shows go on sale at 8 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (3 a.m. Central Time).

It is unclear if the other former members of Oasis will join the brothers for the tour.

Oasis is best known for its global 1996 hit “Wonderwall.” The band was the forerunner of the Britpop genre popularized in the mid-to-late 1990s. During their 1994 to 2009 run, they released seven studio albums.

Noel Gallagher abruptly quit Oasis during the Dig Out Your Soul Tour on Aug. 28, 2009. He formed his own band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, the following year, and has since released four studio albums. Liam Gallagher, along with the remaining members of Oasis, continued under the name Beady Eye before dissolving in 2014. Liam then released three studio albums as a solo artist.