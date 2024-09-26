The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The University News
The University News
Home is where the paddle is

McKenna Orrico, ContributorSeptember 26, 2024
Emma Duman
Pickleball club practice at Saint Louis University on Sept. 17, 2024.

Since the 2010s, pickleball has been going viral for its physical benefits and Instagrammability. The competitive sport is an activity enjoyed by all ages, from children to seniors. While the game got its trademark back in 1965, Saint Louis University caught pickleball fever in 2021 and has not looked back since. 

Three years ago, SLU students came together to form a club that aspired to do more than just pickleball. The 2024-2025 club president, Drew Keathley, said that the club is “bringing people together to enjoy playing pickleball that would not normally interact with each other,” he continued, saying, “There are people of all skill levels and many majors/studies that may not as commonly interact outside of the club.” This year’s executive board is a testament to the diversity of the pickleball community, with majors ranging from international business to neuroscience. 

Since the club’s emergence in 2021, their social media following now stands at an impressive 565 on Instagram and 365 on GroupMe. With the new school year starting, anyone can find a piece of home in pickleball club. 

Freshman Grace Vasher said, “I joined pickleball club because I wanted to participate in something that reminded me of home and that I knew I could dive into.” Pickleball club allows for flexibility when students’ work starts to pile up and also fosters a community that values friendship and competition. 

As more and more people start to pick up a paddle and give pickleball a try, this SLU club sport hopes to take their competition to the next level. President of the club, Keathley, said “we have plans for tournaments and more competitive play,” giving room for those who want to enhance their skills on a more serious level. In the long run, the more the club grows, the more opportunities will be readily available for its participants. Currently, the club has anywhere from 25 to 50 athletes at their practices, but Keathley hopes that with more participation, the administration will see how important pickleball is to the students of SLU. Right now, students are forced to either play in the gymnasium at the Simon Recreational Center or drive all the way to Tower Grove Park to access real courts. Tower Grove Park is a 10-minute drive or a 48-minute walk, which is not feasible for those who do not have a car or have class conflicts.

If you are struggling to find your place here at SLU or are looking for a fun way to stay active, attend pickleball club’s practices every Tuesday and Friday from 4-6 p.m. at both the Simon Recreational Center and Tower Grove Park. The team is gearing up for a potential match against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in October, so make sure to join soon to be a part of the action.

Emma Duman
Emma Duman, Photography Editor
Emma Duman (she/her/hers) is a junior at Saint Louis University. She is majoring in Biochemistry with a minor in Spanish on the pre-med track. Emma loves stepping outside of the (at times stressful) pre-med path by picking up her camera and photographing events on campus. In her free time, Emma enjoys making fun memories with friends & family, working out, and exploring what Saint Louis has to offer given she is originally from Omaha, NE.
