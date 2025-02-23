Saint Louis’s Top Tier Lessons aims to grow the game

This January, Top Tier Lessons expanded into Saint Louis with a mission to grow the culture of sports within the community. Top Tier Lessons connects college student athletes with parents looking for sports lessons for their young kids. The organization is becoming widespread, with programs established near the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, DePaul, Northwestern, Loyola of Chicago, and now, Saint Louis University.

Saint Louis University’s own, Jayden Kouadio, serves as Top Tier Lesson’s new Saint Louis Campus Director. In his role, he organizes instruction between collegiate student athletes and youths. Kouadio, originally from O’Fallon, Missouri is a senior on the Billikens Track and Field team. He participates in triple and high jump events.

“[The main goal] is to always make sure the kids are having a valuable, fun experience,” Kouadio said.

Through Top Tier Lessons, collegiate student athletes are provided with the opportunity to grow the game they love. And for the kids, they are given valuable instruction as well as an athletic mentor.

“We want to serve our student athletes and we also want to serve the kids, too,” Kouadio said.

This upcoming spring, Saint Louis’ Top Tier Lessons plans to continue growing, especially in its soccer presence. Taking advantage of Saint Louis’ robust soccer community, on Feb. 23 Top Tier Lessons will host a Soccer Clinic on SLU’s Intramural Field. There are also soccer clinics scheduled in Brentwood during March and April.

In addition to soccer, Top Tier Lessons plans to host a sand volleyball tournament in Brentwood in March and April, as well as a basketball clinic at Webster Groves Recreation Complex on Feb. 23.