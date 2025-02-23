Advertisement
Saint Louis’s Top Tier Lessons aims to grow the game

Nora Kotnik, Sports EditorFebruary 23, 2025
Top Tier Lessons' logo, reflecting their goal of helping young athletes reach their highest potential. Photo courtesy of Top Tier Lessons.
Top Tier Lessons’ logo, reflecting their goal of helping young athletes reach their highest potential. Photo courtesy of Top Tier Lessons.

This January, Top Tier Lessons expanded into Saint Louis with a mission to grow the culture of sports within the community. Top Tier Lessons connects college student athletes with parents looking for sports lessons for their young kids. The organization is becoming widespread, with programs established near the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, DePaul, Northwestern, Loyola of Chicago, and now, Saint Louis University.

Saint Louis University’s own, Jayden Kouadio, serves as Top Tier Lesson’s new Saint Louis Campus Director. In his role, he organizes instruction between collegiate student athletes and youths. Kouadio, originally from O’Fallon, Missouri is a senior on the Billikens Track and Field team. He participates in triple and high jump events.

“[The main goal] is to always make sure the kids are having a valuable, fun experience,” Kouadio said.

Through Top Tier Lessons, collegiate student athletes are provided with the opportunity to grow the game they love. And for the kids, they are given valuable instruction as well as an athletic mentor.

“We want to serve our student athletes and we also want to serve the kids, too,” Kouadio said.

This upcoming spring, Saint Louis’ Top Tier Lessons plans to continue growing, especially in its soccer presence. Taking advantage of Saint Louis’ robust soccer community, on Feb. 23 Top Tier Lessons will host a Soccer Clinic on SLU’s Intramural Field. There are also soccer clinics scheduled in Brentwood during March and April. 

In addition to soccer, Top Tier Lessons plans to host a sand volleyball tournament in Brentwood in March and April, as well as a basketball clinic at Webster Groves Recreation Complex on Feb. 23.

About the Contributor
Nora Kotnik
Nora Kotnik, Sports Editor
Nora Kotnik (she/her/hers) is a senior Social Work student at SLU. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, she is entering her third year as a Sports Editor for the University News. She loves to read, write, and spend time staying active outdoors. Nora is ecstatic to be a member of the University News staff and looks forward to amplifying the voices and experiences of SLU students.
