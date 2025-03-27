Advertisement
Billikens Softball is on the up

Softball wins weekend series vs. Fordham
Ismael Domin, Sports EditorMarch 27, 2025
Ismael Domin
Chloe Rhine after the final game of the series.

The Saint Louis University Billikens won their softball series against the Fordham Rams this weekend, 2-1. The Billikens moved to a 2-4 Atlantic 10 record for sixth in the standings.

The weekend started strong on Friday evening March 21, with the Billikens routing the Rams 10-2 in six innings. Saturday afternoon featured a doubleheader, with the teams splitting the day. SLU took the first game in a six-run shutout while Fordham gathered a consolation win, achieving a 6-1 victory later in the day.

The series win comes a week after SLU was swept at Dayton, all losses by 4 runs or more, including a shutout. 

Junior shortstop Chloe Rhine commented on how the series win improved the team’s mood going forward.

 “We definitely took a sucker punch getting swept by Dayton, but I think the team did a really nice job just coming back. A lot of conference games left. Definitely on the up,” Rhine said.

Rhine held a 1.000 fielding percentage through the series. She has a .962 on the season, up from .935 last season. Over the series, she had 10 catches, 5 putouts and 5 assists. 

Junior catcher Abby Mallo, one of the A-10’s best hitters, saw 9 at-bats over the series. Mallo delivered 3 RBIs and was struck out twice. She is tenth in the conference in batting average and second in the conference in home runs, RBIs, and slugging percentage.

“Abby’s a great teammate, great bat all along. Playing alongside her is just awesome, since she is one of the girls from my class. Definitely a really big impact on the lineup,” Rhine said of Mallo after the third game. 

Junior Taylor Hochman pitched all 7 innings of Saturday’s first game, where the Rams failed to score a single run. Hochman had five strikeouts that game. She is fourth in the A-10 in earned run average (ERA) and the only member of the top 20 with more than 80 innings pitched.

“I definitely think having a big senior leader on the mound this year is just really awesome. She is one of the faces [of] the A-10,” Rhine said on what it’s like to share the infield with Hochman. 

The Billikens’ next series will be against the Saint Joseph’s Hawks in Philadelphia on March 29- 30.

Ismael Domin is from northern Illinois. He is a Junior studying Data Science with a minor in Spanish. Ismael enjoys sports of all kinds and loves writing about them. If you see Ismael on campus, be sure to ask him about his NBA-inspired Dungeons & Dragons campaign "1K: Legend of the Six Rings".
