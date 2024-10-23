The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
Categories:

23 staff members laid off amid SLU’s ongoing financial struggles

Lauren Hutchens, Ulaa Kuziez, and Jack CipflOctober 18, 2024
Nejla Hodzic
Depiction of full and partial silhouettes resembling university staff at Saint Louis University.

Twenty-three staff members were laid off as part of a university wide effort to cut expenses by $20 million this fiscal year. The job cuts, announced Oct. 18, affected staff from six administrative divisions and two schools.

The university also cut 100 vacant staff positions and 30 open faculty positions across all colleges, schools and divisions. In a faculty town hall meeting on Oct. 17., Provost Mike Lewis said that an additional $40 million will be cut in the following two years.

As of Friday afternoon, Lewis said that not all staff have been informed of their elimination from the university.

“The leaders of those areas are still in the process today of meeting with their people, so I really don’t want people to find out through the UNews,” Lewis said.

Lewis confirmed that five people in the Office of the Provost are being laid off. Staff in academic departments are not affected “right now,” he added. The current cuts are only affecting the administrative parts of the institution, not academic departments.

The provost opened his office hours to any concerned faculty or staff for three hours, from 2-5 p.m., to discuss position eliminations. He said that he will open his office for concerned staff again the following week.

Michelle Peltier, a staff member in the Student Involvement Center, was among those who lost their jobs today. She said she had heard rumors about job cuts for the past three weeks, but was shocked she was included.

“It’s nice that they reiterate how much they value your service and that it has nothing to do with your performance, but it’s really hit me how much of my identity has been tied up in my work,” Peltier said.

Peltier, who has been at SLU for over a decade, said she now will take time “to grieve and re-evaluate who I am outside of SLU,” before figuring out what is next. At SLU, Peltier led web and media engagement for Student Development. In previous years, she also was a university photographer and served as an advisor to the University News.

The university is providing all laid off staff with enhanced severance pay and extended medical coverage, but the timeline and amount remains unclear.

“Our highest priority has been and must continue to be to treat these individuals with compassion, dignity and respect,” president Fred Pestello wrote in an email to SLU community members Oct. 18.

Clayton Berry, the assistant vice president for communications, said the decision to lay off the staff is not a reflection of anyone’s contributions to the university. He declined to comment on what administrative divisions and schools are being affected.

“These position eliminations were difficult decisions that were necessary to address SLU’s current financial challenges,” Berry wrote in a statement to the University News.

Currently the university employs more than 1,700 full-time staff and has 2,600 total full-time employees (faculty and staff). This cut to staff was a 1.4% reduction.

The University News confirmed that no staff were laid off from the College of Arts and Sciences, Career Services, University Libraries, and Mission and Identity. As of now, it remains unclear whether the staff transition out of the university is immediate or not.

In the Oct. 17. faculty town hall meeting, faculty in attendance on Zoom and in-person asked questions directly to the Provost. A diverse group of faculty, including Stacey Harris of Mathematics, Scott Ragland of Philosophy and Scott Martin of Chemistry, echoed a variety of concerns.

“The past dozen years, there’s been a number of financial crutches we’ve been in,” Harris said. “The message was always, ‘we have a way forward,’ but all this semester, the tone has been rather different. It sounds ominous.”

Faculty said they want to be involved in administrative planning and academic restructuring. Some said they have faith that SLU has the resources necessary to overcome the challenges plaguing higher education today, but many also say they are concerned. They asked a variety of questions about how the institution plans to address such challenges. While Lewis was able to provide some additional information and support, the tension in the room was noticeable.

Lewis will be leading one of three project teams previously announced by Pestello, focused on long-term changes to SLU’s academic size and scope. Specific attention is being given to changes in faculty workload and professional development policies, program viability and curricular management.

During the meeting, Lewis re-iterated that staff merit raises, which were promised Oct. 1, have been delayed until January.

The University News will continue to report about these layoffs and the overall budget situation in the following months.

Noah Vacek contributed to this report.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University News
$2085
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Saint Louis University.

More to Discover
More in Campus
A StormReady sign shows that Saint Louis University is certified by the National Weather Service for being weather prepared. The sign is photographed in the Busch Student Center outside the bookstore on Oct. 7, 2024.
Facing the storm: Professor urges better communication and preparedness for severe weather threats
The Student Government Association senate met for the first time this fall on Oct. 2, 2024.
SGA approves almost 4k in spot funding in first meeting back
Front view of De Mattias Hall at Saint Louis University on Sept. 26, 2024.
A stray bullet hit a student’s window in De Mattias Hall
Two Chaifetz students engage in conversation as they keep an eye out for trash near the Dennis & Judith Jones Visitor and Education Center at Forest Park on Sept. 7, 2024.
Chaifetz School of Business students take “Where Mission Meets the Market” to Forest Park
Department of Public Safety officers patrol Saint Louis University and its perimeter 24/7 in an effort to protect the campus community.
New study names SLU ‘Most Dangerous School in Missouri.’ What do experts say?
Pius XII Memorial Library will temporarily reduce hours due to short staffing.
Staffing shortage forces Pius to cut late night hours
More in News
Assisting her roomates with the fundraiser, junior Kaia Monacoe does a henna design on freshman Piya Patel’s hand on Oct. 9, 2024.
Sorority-led fundraiser raises $800 for Lebanese relief efforts
Freshman Fatima Amjed pictured wearing a keffiyeh bow and decorating a tote bag during the Middle Eastern Student Association's craft night on Oct. 10, 2024.
Craft night on SLU’s campus highlights Palestinian resistance through art
DuBourg Hall houses top administrators, including the office of the president at Saint Louis University. The university must cut $20 million in expenses this fiscal year.
SLU budget reduction will total over $20 million, faculty raises delayed until January
Staff with the Center for Social Action talk during a voter registration tabeling event at the Education Union on Saint Louis University’s South Campus on Sept. 16, 2024.
SLU’S Center for Social Action ramps up voter registration efforts
St. Louis-based artist Cbabi Bayoc created four art panels that highlight Mill Creek Valley’s faith, business, music and sports scene. The new public art is meant to honor the historically Black community which was condemned and destroyed by city officials in the 1950s.
New art on SLU’s campus honors displaced Mill Creek neighborhood
SLU budget deficit will force all programs, divisions to reduce expenses by 4%
SLU budget deficit will force all programs, divisions to reduce expenses by 4%
About the Contributors
Lauren Hutchens
Lauren Hutchens, Editor in Chief
As the Editor in Chief, Lauren finds pride in meeting people, developing stories and learning more about various topics on a personal level. Lauren has always enjoyed writing since she was young, which has brought her to where she is today. From St. Louis, she is familiar with the city's beauties and struggles. This year, Lauren is hoping to delve into deep topics that pertain to campus life and spread awareness of issues not often talked about.
Ulaa Kuziez
Ulaa Kuziez, News Editor
Ulaa Kuziez is a senior studying Journalism and Media at Saint Louis University. She enjoys storytelling and believes in uplifting student perspectives. In her free time, you can find her walking in local parks or drinking coffee. Email her at [email protected] with any news tips!
Nejla Hodzic
Nejla Hodzic, Design Editor
Nejla Hodzic is a freshman studying Business Technology Management as a member of the Business Scholars Program at Saint Louis University. She is passionate about creative pursuits like design, writing, media/content creation and fashion, as well as making a positive impact on the various communities she is a part of. She also loves to make memories with her family and friends, explore cute coffee shops, watch movies and take pictures and videos of all the beauty her hometown of St. Louis has to offer.
Donate to The University News
$2085
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal