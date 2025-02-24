Advertisement
SGA approves nearly $20,000 in funding over two weeks

Carlee Smith, Senior WriterFebruary 24, 2025

Seven new senators were seated to fill vacancies left by the fall 2024 semester during a Saint Louis University senate meeting on Feb. 12. Additionally, the senate established the annual funding directive for the 53rd general assembly of the Student Government Association and approved over $10,000 in funding. 

During another senate meeting on Feb. 19, one new student organization was chartered and nearly $8,000 in funding was given out. 

SLU Blood Club was established as a chartered student organization in a vote of 26-0-0. The club became a developing student organization in March of 2024, and has been in the process of getting officially chartered since then. The main goals of SLU Blood Club are to educate people about the dangers of bloodborne pathogens, raise awareness about the life saving impacts of blood donations and host blood drives on campus more frequently. In the past 10 months, the club has had four general body meetings, four blood drives and a blood typing event. 

Poetic Us, a club dedicated to reading and writing poetry as well as student performance pieces, requested $2,225 in wellness funding in order to host a series of writing workshops centered around wellness. This request was approved in a vote of 26-1-0.

SLU Spanish Club requested $900 in wellness funding in order to put on a series of Spanish yoga classes at the Simon Recreational Center. These classes will be taught and led in Spanish entirely. The Senate approved this request in a vote of 24-2-1. 

The Mock Trial Club was approved $900 in spot funding in a vote of 24-0-1. Mock Trial requested this funding in order to attend their regional conference in Springfield, Missouri. The funding is needed in order to cover travel and lodging costs for the conference. 

Saint Louis Athletic Training Society, a club for students in the athletic training program, focused on increasing education about athletic training and injury prevention. They requested $2,293 in spot funding in order to send two students to the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Trainers Association (MAATA) conference. At this conference students are exposed to other athletic trainers and professional development as well as having the opportunity to compete in a quiz bowl against other athletic training students. This request passed in a vote of 23-0-1. 

The Turkish American Student Association was given $1,720 in new charter funding in a vote of 24-0-0. This funding will go towards hosting events throughout the semester such as a game night, iftar dinner during Ramadan and a coffee night. 

