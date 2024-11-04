A beginners guide to fall movies

The changing seasons bring about a lot of things: the holidays, cold weather, an (eventual, keep pushing) academic rest and many other wonderful things. Chief among them, though, is that crisp, cold air coming in through the window as you watch a cozy fall flick under a blanket with a warm drink in hand. Though a straightforward guide to some, we at the Arts & Life section wanted to come together to create a guide to ensure that everyone who wants to gets to have that cozy fall viewing experience.

“Dead Poets Society”

“Dead Poets Society” is a thought provoking, cozy and nostalgic film that is perfect to watch in late fall. Starring Robin Williams as Mr. Keating, the film follows a group of private academy students all learning who they are in the world and as a people, aided by the advice of their eccentric English teacher. For those with a soft spot for the dark academia aesthetic, “Dead Poets Society” is an essential watch to add to your collection. This movie is incredibly inspirational and has a tendency to resonate with the hearts and minds of viewers, young and old alike.

Directed by Peter Weir, this brilliant coming-of-age movie embraces deeper themes of mental health, suicide, alienation and family issues that are still just as relevant almost 40 years later. This film revolves around the concept of great expectations, exploring ideas of caving in to family pressures and the phenomenon of gifted-kid-burnout-syndrome, which is a shared experience among many students today.

“Over the Garden Wall”

Where to begin with “Over the Garden Wall”? This Emmy-winning miniseries by Patrick McHale is a jarring, unique masterpiece of cinema crammed into just under two hours worth of episodes. With some of the most beautiful background art that can be seen on television, “Over the Garden Wall” follows stepbrothers Wirt and Greg on their adventure through The Unknown, a purgatory of sorts as they straddle the line between life and death.

The journey the boys take is meant to mirror Dante’s “Inferno” as a modern retelling, with each 11 minute episode drawing them deeper into another layer of hell. Throughout the show’s short runtime, the children are pursued by a creature known as The Beast, a dark and shadowy monster representing Satan himself. The quirky and fun animation contrasts with the eerie autumnal aesthetic and story of the show, making it a rich and delightful piece that can be watched and rewatched every time the autumn leaves begin to fall.

“Knives Out”

“Knives Out” is an amazing film that focuses on the comedic struggles of the rich. While the film itself may not be focused on the season, its atmosphere is heavily strengthened and emboldened by the fall weather and setting, helping to give the acting a lived-in world. This film follows the mysterious suicide of a rich writer and the quirky investigator hired to uncover the truth. Things come to a head when the writer’s family discovers he left his millions to his kind nurse, who is in way over her head.

Directed by Rian Johnson and starring a stacked cast of pedigree actors like Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Daniel Craig, Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis and so many more, this Sherlock-like comedy/mystery will keep you laughing and guessing all the way till the end. There is so much to love from this film, with sharp writing, a well-developed ensemble cast and a perfect soundtrack all helping to create a perfect combination of zany comedy and subversive mystery.

“Fantastic Mr. Fox”

This animated Wes Anderson is another situation where the season is never outwardly focused on but adds heavily to the world-building and emotional atmosphere of the film’s events. “Fantastic Mr. Fox” follows the story of Mr. and Mrs. Fox, who decide to give up their days of stealing and living on the edge for a stable family and home, even if it is not all they think it is cracked up to be.

Another film with a stacked cast, this time with the likes of George Clooney, Bill Murray and Meryl Streep, all delivering some of the best voice acting performances of their careers. They are further strengthened by some classic Anderson movie regulars like Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson and Jason Schwartzmann. This stop-motion film is filled with amazing set and character designs, fantastic writing and a fun, family friendly plot, making it a great watch for all ages.

“Bottle Rocket”

Here is another Wes Anderson film, this time it’s his debut, “Bottle Rocket.” The film is a simple, unserious and just downright pleasant watch. All of the performances are hilarious and engaging, and the film is not concerned with what would become Anderson’s sterile, precise and intentional directorial eye. Because of this, the film feels more improvisational, more cozy and simply like an easier watch.

It may seem strange not to mention the plot, but once one has seen “Bottle Rocket,” they will understand this movie feels more like joking around with friends than it does following a story. If ever in need of a comfort movie, Owen and Luke Wilson in “Bottle Rocket” will not disappoint.

“About Time”

It probably seems hard to believe a time travel film could be one of the most emotionally poignant romance films ever made, but that is exactly what “About Time” is. Rachel McAdams and Domhnall Gleeson star in a film where the paternal line of Tim, portrayed by Gleeson, can go backward in time, allowing them to relive and retry moments in their lives.

This is not all encompassing, though, and what follows is a gripping emotional story that grapples with the inherent risk we all run making decisions every day, and how little power we have to change things once they are set. With its crushingly beautiful depictions of all kinds of love, both familial and romantic, “About Time” will probably bring tears to most viewers’ eyes. “About Time” manages to live in viewers’ minds far longer than they expected it to when turning on a time travel romance.

“Coraline”

Many shared a similar experience when first watching “Coraline.” The PG-rated movie lulled our younger selves into doubting our parents and believing that this movie would be a walk in the park. Despite being marketed to younger audiences and often grouped with films like “Paranorman” or “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Coraline” has an uncanny, unsettling atmosphere that sets it apart.

The story follows a young girl who discovers a parallel world that seems perfect,until its dark secrets unfold. With gorgeous and meticulous stop-motion, a haunting story and a relentless flurry of tension “Coraline” is a perfect pick for fall, offering a mix of nostalgia, mystery and a lingering sense of unease.

“Magnolia”

Magnolia is one of those films that stays with you long after you have watched it. Set over the course of a single day in Los Angeles, the movie follows a series of interconnected characters, each dealing with their own personal crises. Despite this massive scope, “Magnolia” offers a personal glimpse into characters which creates a deep and rich world for the viewer to sit back and watch. What makes “Magnolia” stand out is its mix of raw emotion, surreal moments and themes of fate and redemption.

The film’s haunting score and unforgettable performances feel like the perfect match for the shifting mood of the season. If you are in the mood for something intense and beautifully chaotic, this Paul Thomas-Anderson magnum opus is it.

“Edward Scissorhands”

“Edward Scissorhands” is one of those household names that if you do not quite know the origin of, you can kind of figure it out yourself. He has scissors for hands! No surprises there, but one thing that may surprise you about this movie is how lovely it is. “Edward Scissorhands” is practically bursting at the seams with the wackiness of director Tim Burton, depicting a dystopian daydream with a heartwarming message: It is okay to be weird.

Johnny Depp stars as the titular Edward, discovered in his spooky castle just outside a cookie-cutter neighborhood by a suburban mom who takes him in. The suburb is shocked by the arrival of this pale and mysterious character, and they soon discover his talents for anything sharp-tool related. The acting is antiquated but timeless, the writing is corny but charming and it all comes together to form a classic fairy tale of friendship. Make sure to check out “Edward Scissorhands,” and enjoy the rewatch if you already have!

“Silver Linings Playbook”

Nothing says fall like mental illness in Philadelphia. “Silver Linings Playbook” is a wonderfully unique romantic comedy starring Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert DeNiro. This hilarious movie follows Pat Solatano, portrayed by Cooper, a man with bipolar disorder fresh out of the mental hospital who moves back in with his parents to rebuild his life. Lawrence stars opposite Cooper as Tiffany, whose strange and dramatic tendencies indicate borderline personality disorder.

As one might probably guess, the movie is an on the nose look at the day-to-day interactions of people with mental disorders: and it is hilarious. Developed from Matthew Quick’s New York Times bestseller of the same name, “Silver Linings Playbook” is a perfect fall movie from the top down. Each character is so loveable, even when at their lowest. Pat and Tiffany are perfectly written, and Cooper and Lawrence are immaculately cast. There is a reason why this movie is considered such a classic. There is something about it that just convinces you that you would be best friends with the two main characters in real life. There is no question that “Silver Linings Playbook” is a solid movie night selection, and we truly hope you enjoy it!