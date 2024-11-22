A culture of success – Saint Louis University Men’s Rugby

SLU Men’s Rugby is one of the oldest, and most successful, club sports at Saint Louis University. Established in 1957, the SLU Men’s Rugby team’s mission has been to uphold the Jesuit tradition of the University, while growing top-level athletes and leaders. This past fall, the SLU men’s rugby squad was ranked #12 nationally and undefeated in the DII Gateway Conference. The men won their conference’s title for the second year in a row, and plan to compete for a national title in the coming weeks.

The men’s success can be attributed to many things: hard work, talent, and arguably the most important, sound culture.

Senior center, Anthony Cova, fondly describes his experience on SLU’s rugby team. “I [feel] really included and at home…I [feel] that I [am] valued…,” Cova said. The brotherhood of the crew positively influences the team culture on and off the field. Cova further describes the culture of the men’s rugby team by explaining that they are fueled by competition and growth.

“Everyone challenges each other to be the best on and off the field, always learning knowledge about the game and some friendly banter here and there,” Cova said.

Cova also explained that he believes each athlete is individually valued and rugby provides an opportunity for comradery despite possible individual differences.

“We want everyone to know they hold a place in the club because anyone can bring value, with or without rugby experience,” Cova said.

Now, the rugby team looks forward to the possibility of competing for the national championship title in December.

“We have our eyes on the prize but have a tough team to face…I’m really confident in our ability to pull through, and make a statement,” Cova said.

The Billikens compete in the Sweet 16 contest on Nov. 22 at Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park against The University of Northern Iowa. If they come out victorious, they advance to the Elite 8 competition, set to take place on Nov. 24.

Looking forward to the spring semester, SLU men’s rugby plans to kick off their sevens season, hoping for the opportunity to compete for another national championship. SLU Rugby is also looking to add a women’s program, if you are interested in getting involved, contact [email protected] and [email protected].