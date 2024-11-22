Arts & Life’s Overlooked 2024

“Double or Nothing” from Medhane

A collaborative album featuring the vocals of abstract hip-hop emcee Medhane and beats from the ridiculously underrated rapper and producer Kahlil Blu, every track on “Double or Nothing” is simply fire. Coming in at just 21 minutes, the record is short and sweet (not to be confused with any other short and sweet 2024 albums). “10 Bands” features one of the most infectious beats of the year, and after just a listen or two, will be sure to ring in the heads of any listener.

The beats swing all over the place, and Medhane nonchalantly floats over each one without ever having to alter himself too much to do so. Bass runs heavy on just about every track, making it a perfect album for the car or a particularly good soundsystem. “Swingin’,” another standout from the record, sees a subdued beat and aggressive Medhane rapping that ominously flows over the hum of the bass. “Double or Nothing” is a short and effective rap album that does exactly what it wanted to do: float.

“NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD” from GY!BE

Post-rock legends Godspeed You! Black Emperor’s (GY!BE) newest record is untitled, an act of protest against the genocide of Palestinians thats death toll has since reached over 43 thousand. The album politically protests, as GY!BE always does, without a lead singer. Despite this, their activism is felt nonetheless: the song “RAINDROPS CAST IN LEAD” refers to the volleys of bullets and bombs levied on Gaza daily. It features a woman speaking in Spanish of bodies falling from the sky, dead innocent children, and is surrounded by 12 minutes of luscious composition with a string section that is particularly breathtaking.

“BROKEN SPIRES AT DEAD KAPITAL” is an ominous and brooding track that feels like the musical version of seeing a shadow appear behind the protagonist in a horror movie. “PALE SPECTATOR TAKES PHOTOGRAPHS” shows that GY!BE remains one of the most incredible drum composers in all of music. The album surprisingly finds its magnum opus as early as track two, with “BABYS IN A THUNDERCLOUD” blowing every other song out of the water. The 13 minute song sees multiple lives in its runtime but every second of it is utter beauty. The first few minutes of the track build into a flurry of instruments all coming at the listener brazenly, yet in a way that feels gentle and graceful. “NO TITLE..” proves that GY!BE hasn’t lost a single step and will continue to run post-rock until they decide not to.

“I Got Heaven” from Mannequin Pussy

“I Got Heaven” by Mannequin Pussy stands out as one of the year’s most explosive and raw albums, effortlessly blending gritty punk energy with infectious hooks. The band channels an unapologetic intensity, balancing aggressive riffs with deeply introspective lyrics that tackle themes of love, anger and resilience. Songs like the title track feel like cathartic anthems, while others dive into moments of vulnerability, adding emotional layers that hit hard without ever losing their edge. It’s an album that demands to be played loud and often.

“Exhibition of Prowess” from Kublai Khan TX

The healing powers of hardcore are severely understated. Hardcore music has been shown to improve plant growth (Dyer), so get in touch with your natural self this winter with one of the best hardcore albums of the year, Kublai Khan TX’s “Exhibition of Prowess.”

Featuring punishing riffs, tight grooves and roaring vocals, the Texas four-piece pulls no punches on their 6th album. Tracks like “972” and “Darwinism” demonstrate developed and technical musicianship, while tracks like “Theory of Mind” and “Supreme Ruler” deliver the brutish yet groovy sound the band is known for. Tune in to “Exhibition of Prowess” for the air-punchingest, two-steppingest album to hit streaming this year.

“Fearless Movement” from Kamasi Washington

Every few years, saxophone colossus Kamasi Washington drives the genre of jazz to new heights, again establishing himself as one of the most important names in modern jazz. In “Fearless Movement,” Washington expands his artistic universe.

Epic songs featuring legends like Thundercat, Terrace Martin and George Clinton are made up of expansive jams and interludes that provide the listener with a transcendent experience. “Dream State,” a standout track featuring Andre 3000 on flute, is an ethereal journey perfectly accompanied by incredibly expressive saxophone work from Washington. Do yourself a favor and throw on “Fearless Movement” during a study session or walk.

“Two Star & The Dream Police” from Mk.gee

Mk.gee, known for his commonly shifting and experimental approach to the DIY scene, did a complete sound turnaround with his February release, “Two Star & The Dream Police,” where he carved out a new liminal space within his work. Combining synth anthems like “DNM” and distorted, airy productions on works like “New Low” and “Dream Police,” the entire album comes together to portray raging emotions and shape a coherent narrative.

It’s controlled in nature but chaotic in construction, as he meticulously uses stimulating methods and atmospheric textures to form a gritty, yet emotionally resonant record. The release of “Two Star” has landed him as a “guitar hero,” largely cutting through the continual noise of the music industry with one unapologetic sound.

“Escaper” from Sarah Kinsley

The stars aligned in the musical pathways of Sarah Kinsley from an early age, being trained in classical piano at age 4 and violin at age 9. She soon became an undeniable force, using those early lessons in making her debut album, “Escaper,” a powerful collection where she hits the ground running.

Throughout the entirety of the album, Kinsley ruminates on unrequited love, falling down the rabbit hole of alternate timelines and proclamations of love to close friends in songs like “Realms” and “Starling.” It is a celestial body of work that has one theme at its forefront: escapism. Heavy and prominent, the idea of breaking free is layered over stripped-back odes and imagined ballads, making “Escaper” a top-tier album in the 2024 retrospect.

Kaytranada delivers another stellar electronic record with “Timeless,” his first solo album since “Bubba” in 2019. In this record, he takes what worked with “Bubba” and what he learned on “Kaytramine” while working with Amine to deliver an amazing production of electronic music and catchy beats. Even in an album full of stellar music, there are still a few songs that transcend.

“Timeless” from Kaytranada

“Snap My Fingers” is a perfect blend of ethereal vocals, thanks to a feature from PinkPantheress, and soft rhythms. Another song that continues that trend is “Witchy,” a Childish Gambino collaboration with a large synth beat that joins the hip-hop singer’s popping vocals to deliver another great production. “Timeless” truly lives up to its name with countless classic songs that stay catchy even after the 100th listen.

“Method Actor” from Nilüfer Yanya

British singer Nilufer Yanya’s latest album “Method Actor” is an amazing mix of slow, painful tracks and fast yet relaxed songs that focus on the beauty of vulnerability. Yanya delivers a strong vocal performance that combines with her minimal instrumentation. The heavy use of the acoustic guitar provides a raw rhythm to the tracks and gives the record a very emotional feel.

“Mutation,” the first single to be released by Yanya, uses deeper tones and soft voices to provide an almost ethereal feel, crushing any listener who stays through it. The song’s message follows Yanya as she changes, maturing as her life becomes more beautiful and complicated. Another amazing track on this album is “Like I say (I runaway),” a much faster track with a really fun, banjo-like twang beat. Another raw track, this one has Yanya talking about what it feels like to lose control and oneself, producing another extremely relatable track on this album of gorgeous symphonies.