Billikens and coach Josh Schertz get their first win of the season

Saint Louis University’s Billikens basketball won 95-44 on Sunday, Nov. 10. After a seven point loss to Santa Clara University in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, Nov. 5, the greatest loss was Robbie Avila, who is out for at least two weeks, possibly four to six, with an ankle injury.

On Sunday, the Billikens were at home playing against Kansas City’s Avila University in Chaifetz Arena. Avila University is an National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, NAIA school, thus they are not in the NCAA and usually play against community colleges. The Billikens attempted a school record 41 3-pointers in the game, beating the previous record of 38, set in 1995. With 6th-year senior Gibson Jimerson, who was with the Billikens with previous coach Travis Ford, scoring six of those going 6 for 11 from 3-point range and totaling 14 of 41.

After the game, head coach Josh Schertz said that he would like to see more of those 3-pointers.

“I want them shooting those kick-out threes every week … We went 14-41 tonight which is okay,” Schertz said.

Junior Larry Hughes II, who stayed with the Billikens after Ford was let go, scored five 3-pointers for 15 points after only going 5 for 8 in Sioux Falls.

Without Avila, the Billikens needed more action, with a lot more players playing, like two freshmen, Amari McCottry and Max Pikaar.

“We don’t have a primary playmaker without Robbie, so we were playing a lot more action,” Schertz said.

Schertz commented on McCottry and Pikaar, saying, “those are the two players with the most potential on this team.”

McCottry went 2-5 on the floor and Pikaar went 1-3. As in previous seasons under Ford, the Billikens faced defense and foul trouble at the beginning of this game.

“We got in the double bonus with 11, 12 minutes to go, that’s ridiculous… We got to play tighter in practice,” Schertz said.

With the Billikens winning by over 51 points, fans and spectators got to see a lot more players, including Jaden Schertz, son of Schertz, and Isaac Holmes — each got 5:25 of playing time. Avila University went 0-11 for 3-pointers, giving these new players some room for mistakes.

“The greatest thing about this game is the chance to play through mistakes on the bench,” Schertz said.

The Billikens now have five days to practice and fix those mistakes before they play Loyola Marymount University on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. in Midtown St. Louis.