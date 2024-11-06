Cheer, dance and dedication

For decades, Saint Louis University’s Cheer and Dance teams have rallied Billiken fans together and embodied what it means to exhibit school spirit. Their dedication to supporting Billiken athletics has advanced SLU’s athletic programs, allowing them to excel. Though SLU cheer and dance function as separate entities, they share a united goal: to amplify school spirit.

SLU cheer and dance is dedicated to honing their squad’s skills. With practice sessions three times a week, each lasting two hours, SLU’s spirit squads put in a committed effort. SLU cheer and dance highly prioritizes the advancement of their athletes. According to SLU Cheer and Dance the program, “focuses on helping spirit squad members grow in their talents, while teaching responsibility, teamwork, and discipline…”

SLU’s cheer squad is led by head coach, Grace Schultz. Schultz, a former Billiken cheerleader herself, was named as leader of the program after being a volunteer assistant coach for the 2022-23 season. In 2022, when Schultz was announced as head of the program, she said it was “a dream come true.”

In an interview with the University News, cheerleading senior Brandon Truong detailed some of his favorite parts of being a cheerleader at SLU. One moment he highlighted was cheering at the 2023 Women’s Basketball A-10 Conference Championship – where the women’s basketball Billikens earned their first conference title.

“I love being a part of the local community and contributing to the game day atmosphere. Watching them play and witnessing the moment where they lifted that trophy was an incredible experience to be a part of,” Truong said.

For Truong, cheering is bigger than just the performance of chants and stunts. He says, “Cheering is something I put real meaning into… it’s about bringing everyone else into the spirit of the game.”

Morgan Maglente, a senior, has been a member of SLU’s dance team since her freshman year. Upon her arrival at SLU, Maglente was especially pleased with the level of commitment required of SLU’s dance team saying, “What I loved about the SLU dance program is that we didn’t compete.”

In pursuing a degree in physical therapy, Maglente knew that her school workload would be demanding. This flexibility of not traveling to competitions allows for Maglente, and SLU dancers alike, to pursue multiple opportunities concurrently.

In reflecting on her experience as a dancer, Maglente mentions that in general, “dance is not recognized enough for its duality as an art and sport…Our role is to promote school spirit within the university, but we don’t just stand and look pretty…we are strong and lift, we run and have good cardiovascular endurance, and we smile all the way through it with a pound of makeup on.”

Maglente explained that over her past four years at SLU, she feels that the dance team has received positive recognition for their hard work. This seems to be the experience of other members of SLU’s spirit squads.

Truong agreed with Maglente saying, “I believe SLU athletics does a great job supporting us.” He continued saying that each year, the teams have felt more and more supported. Anna Burns, a junior on the dance team, agreed with Maglente saying, “The staff is always willing to help us whenever we need it.”

SLU’s cheer and dance teams play a pivotal role in elevating the energy of fans and spectators at SLU athletic competitions. Their hard work and dedication to not only their own skills, but also the promotion of school spirit, is noteworthy. SLU’s spirit squads consistently enrich the spirit of SLU athletics and will continue to do so for years to come.