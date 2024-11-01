Country music by the fire: A cozy way to listen this fall

Country Music Television’s (CMT) “Campfire Sessions” provides a wonderfully intimate and authentic way to listen to country music. Originally a YouTube series turned mainstream musical program on the network, each segment watches established, as well as up-and-coming artists play acoustically around a crackling campfire. It strips aways the flashiness of big stage performances and brings country music back to its roots – a raw, unfiltered experience where the focus lies entirely on the voice, instruments and storytelling.

Although viewership for the TV show may be limited by the greater decline in cable, CMT has made the series accessible via a comprehensive YouTube playlist that features over 120 songs and covers from the series. The first session, released on Jan. 28, 2021, showcases Granger Smith performing “Backroad Song,” “Happens Like That,” “Mexico” and “Hate You Like I Love You.” Since its inception, rising stars and country music legends have made an appearance, including Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Riley Green and Scotty McCreery, among others.

What makes these sessions so unique is that they distinctly exhibit artists’ raw personality and talent. Without any autotune or plethora of instruments, it seems that artists genuinely enjoy telling their stories through music – whether the camera is recording them or not. The sound is rich and round, with sharp violins and buttery wooden guitars that help create an extremely relaxing atmosphere.

The Bolo Brothers Creative, a full-service media and video production agency out of Nashville, TN has worked extensively with CMT on the show’s production.

“Campfire Sessions is always a hit for us every year allowing us to demonstrate our talents of blending music and cinematography,” the Bolo Brothers wrote in an article on the project. “Our team carefully selected each location to create a unique and intimate setting that would complement each artist’s style. The use of creative lighting and the campfire created a warm and inviting atmosphere that perfectly suited the show’s laid-back vibe,” they said.

Personal favorite performances of the series include Dustin Lynch’s cover of “Chasing That Neon Rainbow,” Darius Rucker’s “Let Her Cry,” Chris Young’s “Getting’ You Home,” Sara Evans’ “Suds in the Bucket” and Lainey Wilson’s “Heart Like a Truck.” These specific acts reveal the inherent humility that lies within country music, highlighted by the emerging grins, quick glances and raw emotion as they sing.

Margaret Comeaux, executive producer and vice president of production at CMT, commented in 2021 on the show’s premiere following the lift of COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

“It was an incredible feeling to have our Production team back together on-set and get to witness the magic of live music – something all of us have been desperately missing this past year,” Comeaux said. “CMT Campfire Sessions’ is filled with performances that reignite our love of live music – from world-class troubadours Jack [Ingram], Miranda [Lambert] and Jon [Randall] sharing stories of their creative process to Kane [Brown] and friends effortlessly entertaining with a laid-back, good time vibe, fans have a front row seat to their favorite artists and amazing music,” she finished.

Whether or not you were raised on country music, the “Campfire Sessions” provide a welcoming and honest lens into the genre. They successfully capture the warmth and heartfelt stories that have defined the genre for the last hundred years.