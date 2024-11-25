Getting to know the new Billikens: This season’s additions to the men’s and women’s basketball rosters

With the return of NCAA basketball season, Saint Louis University basketball fans are seeing new faces enter the arena and make their debut as Billikens. Throughout the off-season between this year and last year, both the men’s and women’s teams saw the departures as well as the arrivals of players, meaning that this year’s roster looks very different from last year’s. The following is a quick rundown of the six new players for the women’s team, followed by the 13 additions to the men’s team.

Women:

Mya Glanton (00, F)- Glanton is a graduate student out of East St. Louis, Illinois, majoring in cybersecurity. She previously played at Indiana State University, where she made an appearance in every game during the 2023-24 season and was the leading scorer and rebounder for the Sycamores.

Hannah Wallace (1, G)- Wallace is a freshman from St. Louis, Missouri, majoring in computer science. During her high school career, she led her team to a Class 4 District 5 runner-up finish in the 2022-23 season after claiming the championship title during the 2021-22 season.

Shun’teria Anumele (2, G)- Anumele is a freshman out of Houston, Texas, majoring in nursing. In her final high school season, she was named Most Valuable Player for District 20-6A, averaging 25 points, six assists, and three steals each game.

Marilena Triantafylli (15, C)- Triantafylli is a sophomore from Athens, Greece, majoring in neuroscience. She was a pre-selection for the Greece Women’s National Team at the U14, U16, and U18 levels and soon after, played her first collegiate season at Syracuse University, appearing in six games.

Mia Bergstrom (33, G)- Bergstrom is a freshman out of Mount Prospect, Illinois, who scored over 1000 points throughout her high school career. In the first games of the regular season in her first year at SLU, she has seen the court in all three games and has thus far recorded six points for the Billikens.

Rita Nazário (44, G)- Nazário is a freshman from Figueira da Foz, Portugal, majoring in mechanical engineering. In her career before becoming a Billiken, she led her club team to finishing second in the 2022-23 U18 National Championships after winning the U16 National Championship in the 2021-22 season.

Men:

Isaiah Swope (1, G)- Swope is a senior out of Newburgh, Indiana, majoring in African American Studies. He played two seasons at Southern Indiana and two seasons at Indiana State University, where he led his team to the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title and the championship game in the National Invitation Tournament.

Amari McCottry (4, G)- McCottry is a freshman from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who led his high school team to their 29-1 record and Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division Three state title during the 2023-24 season. Throughout this season, he averaged 22.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.

Jaden Schertz (5, G)- Schertz is a sophomore out of Harrogate, Tennessee, majoring in finance. After being named an All-State player in high school, he spent the past two seasons at Indiana State University, appearing in six games in the 2023-24 season.

Kalu Anya (6, F)- Anya is a junior from Worcester, Massachusetts, majoring in economics. He played his first two seasons at Brown University, where he averaged 7.4 rebounds and 9.6 points per game in the 2023-24 season and was named the Ivy League’s Player of the Week in February 2024.

Kobe Johnson (8, G)- Johnson is a senior out of Canton, Ohio, who played the previous three seasons at West Virginia University. He made an appearance in 92 games throughout his time at West Virginia and recorded 34 starts, averaging 3.2 points per game.

Isaac Holmes (12, G)- Holmes is a sophomore from Apex, North Carolina, majoring in marketing. Holmes made his first appearance as a Billiken this season in their win against Avila University, where he recorded two points off two free throws, as well as one rebound and one block.

Josiah Dotzler (13, G)- Dotzler is a sophomore out of Omaha, Nebraska, where he appeared in 19 games while playing for Creighton University and helped his team advance to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen. In his senior year of high school, he earned the title of Nebraska’s Gatorade Player of the Year and led his team to a 29-0 record as well as to a state championship title.

Kilian Brockhoff (14, F)- Brockhoff is a sophomore from Cuxhaven, Germany, majoring in international business. He played for Germany’s U19 national team, placing second at the 2022 and 2023 European Championships, before playing his first collegiate season at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Robbie Avila (21, C)- Avila is a junior out of Oak Forest, Illinois, majoring in communication. He played his first two collegiate seasons at Indiana State University, where he averaged 17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, and hit 61 3-pointers throughout the 2023-24 season.

Nick Patton (22, G)- Patton is a freshman from Westerville, Ohio, majoring in exercise science and athletic training. He was a top 150 prospect while in the recruiting process out of Illinois after leading his team to a 27-7 record during his senior year and received an offer to play at Northern Illinois University before committing to SLU.

Aj Casey (23, F)- Casey is a junior out of Chicago, Illinois, who played his first two collegiate seasons for the University of Miami, appearing in 53 total games during his time as a Hurricane. He also made appearances in three games during the NCAA Tournament, helping his team to the Final Four in the 2022-23 season.

Dylan Warlick (33, F)- Warlick is a freshman from Edmond, Oklahoma, majoring in entrepreneurship. He earned the title of Oklahoma 6A-1 District Player of the Year during his senior season after averaging 20 points and 11 rebounds per game and ended his high school career with four state semifinal appearances and two state championship titles.

Max Pikaar (35, F)- Pikaar is a freshman from Leiden, Netherlands, who spent his high school senior season in Bel Aire, Kansas. He made his debut as a Billiken in their game against Avila University, where he recorded two points, six rebounds, one assist, and one block.