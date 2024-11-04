The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

Lebron James and son, Bronny James: The first father-and-son duo in the NBA

Nora Kotnik, Sports EditorNovember 4, 2024
Getty Images
Lebron James embracing a younger Bronny, after the Cleveland Cavaliers became one game closer to being 2007 Eastern Conference Champions.

On Oct. 22, the Los Angeles Lakers opened their 2024-2025 season against the Minnesota Timberwolves, earning a 110-103 win. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with an impressive 36 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks. LeBron James supported Davis, contributing a generous 16 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. These leading performances ultimately pushed the Lakers ahead of the Timberwolves, allowing them to earn the first win of their season. 

While a preseason win for the Lakers is exciting, this game will be remembered for something much more monumental: making NBA history with the first father-and-son duo in the league. After being the 55th overall pick in the draft, Lebron James and his son, Bronny James, landed on the same stage and team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the 3rd quarter of the contest, Lakers head coach JJ Redick subbed the James’ simultaneously, causing a blaring roar from the crowd. Detailing the weight this moment carries for him, James Sr. praised the memory. “No matter how old I get, no matter how my memory may fade as I get older… I will never forget that moment.” Bronny also felt the energy in this moment. When asked about making history in his first NBA game alongside his father, he expressed overwhelming gratitude, “I appreciate the Laker Nation for showing me the support for me and my dad.”

Lebron and Bronny make their father-and-son debut on Oct. 22 vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. (Getty Images)

Davis of the Lakers also felt the energy. “Just looking at them checking in at the same time at the scorer’s table, it gave me chills.” In anticipation of the historic contest, head coach Redick said that he was “thrilled” to be a part of this “historic occasion.”

LeBron “the goat” James, originally from Akron, Ohio, entered the NBA directly from high school in 2003 and has since found immense success. Lebron is an NBA all-time leading scorer, the only player in NBA history to be in the top five all-time in points, the top 10 all-time in assists, the top 10 all-time in steals, maintains the most 20 point games in NBA history (1,171) and has earned the most all-time playoff points (7,631), wins (174) and games (266).

Since their season opener, The Lakers’ record has improved to 3-0 for the first time since the 2010-2011 season. It is safe to say that Bronny grew up with quite the built-in coach and that this is just the beginning for the father-and-son duo. 

