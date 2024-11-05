SLU Field Hockey loses 3-2 on senior day to Davidson

The Saint Louis University field hockey team fell to the Davidson College Wildcats in a 3-2 loss at SLU Field Complex on Oct. 11. The loss moved the Billikens to 1-9 overall and 0-4 in A-10 play. Davidson improved to 5-6 and 1-3 in A-10 play.

The match was on senior day, a celebration for athletes in their final season, as the bleachers were decorated with blue and white balloons and streamers. Before the game, seniors Josefina Perez, Savina Purewal, Julia Roojakkers, Anna Smith and Oliva Smith were recognized by athletics’ faculty members Janet Oberle and Chirs May.

SLU Field Hockey Complex marked the first time the field hockey team has had a field on campus since 1988. The stadium held a crowd of 257 fans.

“The senior day environment was fun, there were a lot of fans. It is nice to see them get to celebrate that moment with their families and teammates,” audience member, Abby Ulsas, said.

Anna Christ, a biology major who attended the game, said she had not gone to many field hockey games before coming to SLU.

“I think the new field is really nice and well deserved by the field hockey team. I know in the past they have had to travel over 30 minutes for practice each day,” Christ said.

There was action in the first quarter, as Davidson’s Abby Pompeo scored first in the sixth minute. The Billikens answered back as senior Perez assisted senior Olivia Smith’s goal to tie the game.

Right before half-time, Pompeo put Davidson back on top with a score of 2-1. Pompeo has led her team with four goals and has started all 11 games this season.

In the third quarter, Davidson midfielder, Hannah Merritt, scored a goal, giving her team a 3-1 lead.

Abby Vidas answered back the Wildcat’s goal in the fourth quarter, making it 3-2 Wildcats. Olivia Smith and Anna Smith were awarded the assists on Vidas’ goal.

Vidas has played and started ten games this season for the Billikens.

The Billikens were unable to answer back the sole goal.

“We started off pretty sloppy and found ourselves stuck in our defense 25, but after getting together and talking, we were able to figure out how to take the game into our control. We then were able to generate more offense and create some great opportunities,” Vidas, the team captain, said.

No. 8 Saint Joseph’s University will host the Atlantic 10 Field Hockey Championships on Nov. 7-8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Ellen Ryan Field.