SLU secures victory over LMU in a Jesuit showdown, Schertz gives update on Avila injury

In a classic Jesuit school battle, Loyola Marymount University (LMU) faced off against Saint Louis University with the Billikens emerging victorious with a score of 77-71. The homecoming of the assistant coach of LMU, Lorenzo Romar, a former head coach of the Billikens from 1999 to 2002, added to the excitement of the game.

Three players stood out in this matchup: shooting guards for the Billikens, the six-year senior Gibson Jimerson, former Indiana State Sycamore Isaiah Swope and Will Johnston, who plays for LMU.

After the game, the head coach of the Billikens, Josh Schertz, praised Johnston. “Johnston was the best player on the floor from both teams… He was really tough to guard,” Schertz said. Johnston shot 9 for 18, totaling 27 points. Jimerson and Swope, scored 23 points, with Jimerson making 6 three-pointers out of 10 attempts.

Despite a shoulder injury, guard Kobe Johnson surprised Billiken fans with a start. “Kobe, when he gets going, is one of our best guards,” Schertz said, highlighting his defensive skills. Though Johnson did struggle on the offensive side of the ball shooting 0-2 in 18 minutes.

Forward Kalu Anya played a significant role with 5 assists and 9 points. “[Anya] played awesome. Good job in the post, unbelievable on the glass… the passing was terrific,” Schertz said.

Guard Kellen Thames also made a notable impact, scoring 12 points on a perfect 5-5 shooting. Schertz praised Thames for his effort and determination. “Kellen is going to be fantastic… He plays so hard… Whatever it takes to win, Kellen Thames will do it,” Schertz said.

Guards Larry Hughes II and Josiah Dotzler both played well off the bench, getting 16 minutes each. With Hughes getting 6 points and Dotzler 4 points. Their playing time was increased with freshman Amari McCottry not playing well. McCottry went 0-2 from the field with 1 rebound, he played just 7 minutes, only playing in the first half.

“We don’t win without Josiah and Larry, with Amari was struggling,” Schertz said.

Looking ahead, the Billikens are not using anyone to replace Robbie Avila in the Center position, who suffered an ankle injury after the Santa Clara game and is expected to return on Nov. 22 if he hits certain benchmarks in his recovery.

“The north star game is the Wichita State game….. If [Avila] hits certain benchmarks, and if he practices by the 20th,” Schertz said.

If all goes well, Avila may make his return in the Billikens’ next game in Kansas City on Friday, just 18 days after his injury.