TruFusion Foundry brings wellness and community to SLU

Nora Kotnik, Sports EditorNovember 25, 2024
Mural saying “For those who want it all,” located at TruFusion Foundry’s entrance. (Photo Courtesy of City Foundry)
Mural saying “For those who want it all,” located at TruFusion Foundry’s entrance. (Photo Courtesy of City Foundry)

        In the spring of 2023, TruFusion Foundry opened its doors less than a mile from Saint Louis University’s main campus. TruFusion is a wellness destination with a mission to make St. Louis a happier and healthier city to live. 

        The studio has four dynamic rooms, each tailored to provide a range of fitness experiences. The Foundry location houses several knowledgeable instructors who guide workouts, providing modifications and challenges throughout. TruFusion classes combine yoga, pilates, cycling, HIIT, bootcamp, boxing and more to elicit a diverse workout journey.

TruFusion’s 100+ degree Fahrenheit, SOUL room, where hot yoga instruction takes place.
(Photo Courtesy of City Foundry)

        The convenient location of TruFusion Foundry allows them to cater directly to SLU students. Many students take advantage of the proximity. In an interview with The University News, TruFusion Foundry explains their gratitude for SLU’s already established community and its place in it. 

        “We knew that the foundation that was already on SLU’s campus would be at the core of the community we wanted to create in the city of St. Louis.” Since their grand opening almost two years ago, TruFusion is appreciative that their proximity allowed for their seamless integration into the SLU network. “We are grateful to have become part of the SLU community!” 

        TruFusion Foundry’s mission and impact extend beyond the studio. In addition to promoting health and wellness, one of their main priorities is to positively contribute to the greater St. Louis Community. As an organization, they believe the cultivation of community is essential in improving the city as a whole. “If as a city, we want to help attract people to move back to the City, we strongly believe that giving city residents a ‘happy place’ is a critical factor of making our city an even better place to live …”

        All in all, TruFusion provides a positive workout experience right in SLU’s backyard. Their versatile offerings and valuable instruction cultivate a larger sense of community. 

        TruFusion said in an interview with the UNews, “Whether it’s Pilates, Bootcamp, Circuit, HIIT, Yoga, Cycle, Boxing, or more, coming together as a group, with incredible instructors, an energetic Vibe, beat-pumping music and the most amazing uplifting community, it’s nearly impossible for our members to walk out of a class without a bigger smile on their face than they had before they came in!”  

Nora Kotnik
Nora Kotnik, Sports Editor
Nora Kotnik (she/her/hers) is a senior Social Work student at SLU. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, she is entering her third year as a Sports Editor for the University News. She loves to read, write, and spend time staying active outdoors. Nora is ecstatic to be a member of the University News staff and looks forward to amplifying the voices and experiences of SLU students.
