Advertisement
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
Advertisement
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
Categories:

Marcus Freeman makes history as first African American and Asian American head coach in national championship game

Marin Finnerty, Staff Writer January 28, 2025
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman with a player before the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal against Penn State on Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP/Rebecca Blackwell)

University of Notre Dame’s football head coach Marcus Freeman made history by becoming the first African and Asian American to lead a team in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

“It is an honor, and I hope all coaches – minorities, Black, Asian, white, it doesn’t matter, great people – continue to get opportunities to lead young men like this,” Freeman told ESPN. “But this ain’t about me. This is about us. We’re going to celebrate what we’ve done because it’s so special.”

Freeman, who became Notre Dame’s 30th head coach in 2021 after serving as the school’s defensive coordinator, is the second African American head coach in the university’s history. Tyrone Willingham was the first, coaching the team from 2002 to 2004.

Notre Dame football coaching legend Lou Holtz shares his support for Freeman’s coaching style. 

“He’s going in the right direction. But I want Notre Dame to always be successful, particularly with somebody who understands what Notre Dame is all about,” Holtz said.

Holtz coached Notre Dame to its most recent national championship victory in 1988, cementing his legacy at the school.

Freeman has aligned himself with Notre Dame’s values by bringing back gameday Mass. Mass for Notre Dame had been held the day before a game for the past 11 years. The team walks together from Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame’s on campus basilica, to the stadium.

“To me, what better time is there to go have Mass?” Freeman said.

Before his coaching career, Freeman was drafted by the Chicago Bears but retired early due to a heart condition. His ties to Ohio State extend beyond the championship game, as he played linebacker for the Buckeyes during his college years.

“I’ve always said this: I don’t want this to be about me. I want this to be about others, and others getting opportunities and our team,” Freeman said.

Freeman has implemented changes in the team’s mentality. “I do not take for granted that I am a representation for many guys on this team that look like me,” Freeman said.

Notre Dame had a strong season, finishing 14-2 with three wins in the College Football Playoffs despite the Fighting Irish’s 34-23 loss to Ohio State University.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University News
$2085
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Saint Louis University.

More to Discover
More in Sports
The stage being set for 2024’s March Madness competition in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo courtesy of Eakin Howard.
NCAA set to compensate women’s college basketball teams for March Madness
Paige Bueckers posing with her shoe, the G.T. Hustle 3’s. Photo Courtesy of Nike.
University of Connecticut Basketball star Paige Bueckers makes history through her collaboration with Nike
Freshman Amari McCottry rises up to block Rockhurst’s Dan Carr.
Getting to know the new Billikens: This season’s additions to the men’s and women’s basketball rosters
Josh Schertz coaches Isaiah Swope on the Billikens sideline.
SLU secures victory over LMU in a Jesuit showdown, Schertz gives update on Avila injury
Mural saying “For those who want it all,” located at TruFusion Foundry’s entrance. (Photo Courtesy of City Foundry)
TruFusion Foundry brings wellness and community to SLU
Billikens play defensively with nearly full Hermann Stadium.
Battle of the borders
Donate to The University News
$2085
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal