Advertisement
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
Advertisement
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
Categories:

NCAA set to compensate women’s college basketball teams for March Madness

Nora Kotnik, Sports Editor January 21, 2025
The stage being set for 2024’s March Madness competition in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo courtesy of Eakin Howard.

A total of 24 million people watched the NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2024. In the same year, the men’s championship had an average of 18.7 million viewers. 

On Jan. 15 at the NCAA Convention, it was decided that, for the first time, women’s basketball teams will be paid for their participation in the NCAA’s postseason tournament, commonly known as ‘March Madness.’ 

Men’s teams have been compensated for their NCAA tournament participation for years. Men’s teams have been paid performance units,’ which represent revenue, for every game they have played in the NCAA tournament according to the Olympics.

With this monumental decision, female teams now function under the same pay structures their male counterparts benefit from. Starting this year, a performance unit with a fund total of $15 million will be distributed to women’s teams that participate in the March Madness tournament. The biggest long-term profit will be awarded to the Final Four contenders. 

According to the Olympics, a women’s team that reaches the Final Four this year could bring its conference up to $1.26 million over the next three years. Come this March, women’s and men’s teams alike will set off to compete on the big stage, being compensated along the way. By universalizing pay structures between women’s and men’s teams, the NCAA is recognizing the growth and success of the female game.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University News
$2085
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Saint Louis University.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Paige Bueckers posing with her shoe, the G.T. Hustle 3’s. Photo Courtesy of Nike.
University of Connecticut Basketball star Paige Bueckers makes history through her collaboration with Nike
Freshman Amari McCottry rises up to block Rockhurst’s Dan Carr.
Getting to know the new Billikens: This season’s additions to the men’s and women’s basketball rosters
Josh Schertz coaches Isaiah Swope on the Billikens sideline.
SLU secures victory over LMU in a Jesuit showdown, Schertz gives update on Avila injury
Mural saying “For those who want it all,” located at TruFusion Foundry’s entrance. (Photo Courtesy of City Foundry)
TruFusion Foundry brings wellness and community to SLU
Billikens play defensively with nearly full Hermann Stadium.
Battle of the borders
Saint Louis University Rugby holding player, Ean Fagan, in the air after their Conference winning match against Missouri S&T.
A culture of success - Saint Louis University Men’s Rugby
About the Contributor
Nora Kotnik
Nora Kotnik, Sports Editor
Nora Kotnik (she/her/hers) is a senior Social Work student at SLU. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, she is entering her third year as a Sports Editor for the University News. She loves to read, write, and spend time staying active outdoors. Nora is ecstatic to be a member of the University News staff and looks forward to amplifying the voices and experiences of SLU students.
Donate to The University News
$2085
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal