University of Connecticut Basketball star Paige Bueckers makes history through her collaboration with Nike

Nora Kotnik, Sports EditorJanuary 13, 2025
Paige Bueckers posing with her shoe, the G.T. Hustle 3’s. Photo Courtesy of Nike.

In July 2021, the NCAA implemented Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policies, allowing collegiate student athletes to receive compensation for how they are commercially represented.

Three years later, in December 2024, Nike announced their partnership with women’s basketball icon Paige Bueckers, making her the first collegiate athlete to design and launch her own Nike Player Edition basketball shoe.

Currently in her fourth year at the University of Connecticut (UConn), Bueckers is no stranger to making history. In her four seasons with the UConn Huskies, the distinguished guard has managed to average 19.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Her outstanding play has earned her All-American honors from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, the Associated Press and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association respectively in 2024.

Now, Bueckers is using her NIL rights to further propel her career. Together, Bueckers and Nike created the G.T. Hustle 3’s: a shoe designed to “help you thrive in crunch time.” With a highly cushioned insole, the shoe is meant to support player stamina. Bueckers was able to include personal elements, making the shoe truly her own. 

On an Instagram post announcing the collaboration, Bueckers expresses gratitude and excitement for this unique opportunity. “From the PB Bucket design to the text bubble from my dad to the colorway, every part of this shoe aligns with the player and person I am.”

A graphic on the right heel text reads “Buckets” representing a clever play on Bueckers’s surname. On the left heel, a motivational text message from Bueckers’ dad, one he sends her before every game, is displayed, “Be You, Be Great.”

Back of the G.T. Hustle 3’s including Bueckers’ nickname, “Buckets” and the text she receives from her father before every game. Photo Courtesy of Nike.

Nike and Bueckers engineered the G.T. Hustle 3 with female athletes at the forefront, aiming to further elevate the women’s game. “The creation of the G.T. Hustle 3 was led by women from the start, with female athletes comprising more than 90% of those involved in the silhouette’s testing and development.” This collaboration comes at a time when the 2023 WNBA season saw its highest viewership in 21 years, signaling the growing recognition and appreciation for women’s sports. 

Bueckers has made an immense impact on the sports industry in the wake of NIL. Bueckers’ collaboration with Nike in making G.T. Hustle 3’s is a testament to her influence and solidifies her legacy. 

This April, following her final season with the UConn Huskies, Bueckers is expected to be the number one pick in the WNBA Draft.

