New year, new movies: 2025 films to look out for

The year 2025 is upon us, and with it comes an entirely new slate of movies. Use this helpful guide to find out what is coming when and what to get excited about. With everything from science fiction dinosaur sequels to indie thrillers, this year has a movie for everyone.

“Companion” – January 31

The earliest movie on this list, “Companion” is a psychological thriller that has been shrouded in ambiguity and mystery. The film is the directorial debut of industry writer Drew Hancock.

Along for the ride is a star-studded cast of the latest Hollywood talent, like Jack Quaid, star of the hit Prime Video original show “The Boys” and Sophie Thatcher who is coming off a recent leading role in the critically acclaimed horror film “Heretic.” They are joined by an ensemble cast of Lukas Gage, Rupert Friend and Megan Suri for this indie horror flick that is best consumed with the least prior knowledge possible.

“Paddington in Peru” – February 14

What better way to spend a day focused on love than watching a CGI-animated bear travel to a South American nation? “Paddington in Peru” is the latest film in the Paddington series, coming more than a decade after the first film. With such a large break in production, it was clear the series wished to go somewhere new.

This film follows Paddington Bear, voiced by Ben Whishaw, and the Brown family as they explore the tropical landscape of Peru after he discovers his grandmother has mysteriously disappeared from the home for retired bears. This movie has Paddington interact with all kinds of local animals and people on his way back to his grandmother. “Paddington in Peru” will almost surely prove to be another heartwarming and (especially) fuzzy family flick.

“Mickey 17” – March 7

From Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, “Mickey 17” is an upcoming science fiction movie that follows the adventures and struggles of Mickey Barnes, played by Robert Pattinson. Barnes signs up to explore space as an “expendable” worker who is scanned and remade every time they die. Now having died more than 15 times and almost numb to the process, Barnes finds himself in very hot water when another copy of him shows up, vying to be the only “Mickey” standing.

For this film, the “Parasite” director is adapting the award-winning sci-fi comedy book “Mickey7” from Edward Ashton, who joined Ho to write the screenplay. Pattinson is joined by Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun and Toni Collette for this exciting, genre-bending film hitting theaters very soon.

“Opus” – March 14

One of the more unique films on this list, “Opus” is an upcoming horror movie that focuses on an old legendary musician who disappeared 30 years ago but suddenly re-emerges. He calls a young writer to his private island to chart his return, but she is met with his strange cult of followers and must do her best to survive their terrifying antics.

This film is the directorial debut from Mark Anthony Green, director of the award-winning short film Trapeze USA, and his first full film release. Ayo Edibiri and John Malkovich lead the film, both in their horror movie debuts. They are joined by Amber Midthunder, Juliette Lewis and Young Mazino, indicating it should be a film that is both hilarious and terrifying.

“Elio” – June 13

Following the box office failure of “Lightyear” in 2022 and years of Disney+ releases, “Elio” will be the first Pixar film to receive a theatrical release in four years, a film that the company is dearly praying will bring them back to the highs of the early 2000s.

The film, from Oscar-winning director Domee Shi, follows the story of Elio, a young space fanatic obsessed with aliens who suddenly finds himself interacting with an entire federation of them. Now forced to act as Earth’s representative, Elio must find his way home and prevent a galactic crisis of epic proportions. Starring Zoe Saldana, Jameela Jamil and Yonas Kibreab in his feature film debut, a lot is riding on “Elio” to bring Pixar back into the limelight of the past.

“28 Years Later” – June 20

Following 2002’s “28 Days Later” and 2007’s “28 Weeks Later,” “28 Years Later” is the third film in the Danny Boyle-directed, Alex Garland-written zombie survival film series. This film even attached original cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle to the project, filming entirely on Apple iPhones in Scotland.

The film will follow an all-new cast of Aaron Taylor Johnson, Ralph Fiennes and Jodie Comer with the potential of seeing the original movie’s star Cillian Murphy returning. It will also follow an all-new story of the zombie plague that attacked the world, as the title stated, 28 years ago.

“Superman” – July 11

Following recent internal struggles and box office bombs, Warner Brothers media made the decision in 2022 to cancel and restart their entire cinematic universe of DC comics characters, this time headed up by the duo of award-winning director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran. Now, with a whole new slate of films and TV shows to come out in the next few years, “Superman” is to act as this new world’s introduction and beginning.

This film will forgo rehashing the origin of Superman, a classic comic book character, instead throwing audiences into the Kryptonian’s adventures after a few years on the job. David Corenswet plays the timid Clark Kent/Superman and is joined by a loaded stack of comic characters like Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) and Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion). “Superman” will also show the Man of Steel facing off against classic villains like Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan) like never before.

“Freakier Friday” – August 8

“Freaky Friday” was a 2003 Disney Channel Original Movie (D-COM) that followed the misadventures of a mother and daughter, played by Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, where they switch bodies and must act like one another, as hilarity ensues. A raving hit, it went on to be one of the only D-COMs to receive a theatrical release, becoming a box office hit. So in an age of reboots and remakes, it was only natural it would finally receive a sequel.

“Freakier Friday” will continue the stories and characters that were established in the first film, with Curtis and Lohan reprising their starring roles. Along with them come many members of the original supporting cast, like Chad Michael Murray and Mark Harmon, as well as brand new faces like Manny Jacinto and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. With a brand new writer and director duo of Jordan Weiss and Nisha Gantara, “Freakier Friday” has the opportunity to grow an already well-made story.

“Marty Supreme” – December 25

“Marty Supreme” will focus on the semi-fictionalized origins of Marty Reisman, a 1950s ping-pong champion who had an extremely controversial professional career and went on to have a storied life of opening various businesses and schemes, including smuggling gold between Hong Kong and Bangkok.

Directed by Josh Safdie, one half of the directorial duo that made “Uncut Gems,” the film will follow Marty, played by Timothee Chalamet, as he makes his way through the 50s ping pong circuit and beyond. Gwenyth Paltrow and Odessa A’zion round out the cast alongside Tyler, the Creator in his acting debut.