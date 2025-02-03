SGA greenlights nearly $6,000 in funding, charters two clubs

The Student Government Association chartered two student organizations and gave nearly 6,000 in funding at a senate meeting on Jan. 29.

They also approved members for the newly formed Clocktower Accords Revitalization Task Force. The group will meet weekly to review and revise the Clocktower Accords, a 13-point agreement that commits SLU to strengthening diversity and equity. The accords were formed after six days of a peaceful occupation at the campus clock tower in October 2014 following the police shootings of two African Americans in the St. Louis region. The group was put together in late January after applications were due on Jan. 19.

SLU Crocheting Warmth and Men’s Club Basketball became chartered student organizations and will now get access to resources such as SGA funding, SLUGroups, booking rooms and advertising on campus.

In order for a student group to become chartered, they must first get approved by the Student Involvement Center. They then receive developing student organization status from SGA, and after a set amount of months decided by the Student Organizations Committee as a DSO, the group can then become chartered.

SLU Crocheting Warmth, a club for people who enjoy crocheting, was chartered by a vote of 21-0-0. The club, which began in March 2024, donates all their projects to charities in the St. Louis community. Additionally, they teach new members how to crochet.

Prativa Pandy, the club’s vice president of administration, said the club has partnered with organizations outside of SLU in order to teach people how to crochet as a form of self-care.

“We crochet with Christian Friends of New America, an organization [that] hosts refugees,” Pandy said. “We were also able to donate some of our items to them.”

Men’s club basketball, which was chartered as a CSO by a vote of 21-0-0, aims to create a space that bridges casual and varsity-level games. They are open to all levels of players and plan to attend conferences throughout the semester.

In spot funding, the club baseball team was given $3,975 by a vote of 21-0-0.

SGA Vice President of Finance Emma Lurcher explained that club baseball does their funding differently which is why the number is high, “but it’s still allowed,” she said.

“They request funding for their entire semester at one time instead of during annual funding. They have to wait until they pay their league fees and then they get assignments for where they will have tournaments,” Lurcher said.

Club lacrosse was also given $1,550 in spot funding to attend a tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas Feb. 7-8. This funding will cover renting vans for traveling, gas and lodging for the overnight stay. Their request passed by a vote of 20-0-1.

StudentsCare, which was recently chartered as a student organization, received $580. The group connects students with local pediatric patients and senior citizens in order to work with them, provide entertainment and build relationships. SGA approved their request by a vote of 21-0-0.

The next senate meeting will be held Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. and will be streamed on Facebook. The senate will not meet on Feb. 5 because of a university Wellness Day.