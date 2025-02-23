Timothée Chalamet shines as Bob Dylan in captivating “A Complete Unknown”

Directed by Academy Award nominee James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown” is a masterfully entertaining and compelling musical biopic that serves as a worthy entry in the genre. While occasionally playing it safe, the film’s eight Academy Award nominations in a bounce-back year for the industry highlight its narrative spark – fueled by Timothée Chalamet’s eclectic performance.

Based on Elijah Wald’s 2015 book “Dylan Goes Electric,” the film is set in New York City in the early 1960s. It follows Bob Dylan’s rise to fame as a folk singer and his ultimately controversial decision to play electric at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival; this shift, seen by folk purists as a betrayal, marked a defining moment in his career. The film is bolstered by strong supporting roles from Elle Fanning, Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro, with Norton and Barbaro earning nominations for Best Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively.

Premiering at the Dolby Theatre in early December and released domestically on Christmas Day, the film has earned $100 million at the box office with a ballpark budget of $60 million. In addition, it has earned 81% positive reception from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and 96% from fans. Moreover, it was named one of the top 10 films of 2024 by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review.

Some critics have noted that the film occasionally feels overly “Hollywoodized” – meaning it becomes typical or characteristic of Hollywood conventions – and lacks a certain grounding theme. Additionally, some fans have expressed a desire for a broader exploration of Dylan’s life beyond the brief 1960s window. However, it remains an incredibly joyful watch and has secured its place among the best musical biopics of the last decade, alongside box office giants like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (2018) and ‘Elvis’ (2022).

Chalamet, the 29-year-old lead actor who also serves as one of the film’s producers, steals the spotlight in more ways than one. Interestingly, the French-American actor had never played guitar or harmonica prior. However, after a five-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it “became a years-long side passion” for Chalamet.

“The name Bob Dylan – like Elvis Presley, like Freddie Mercury, like Elton John – is as iconic, but weirdly his face is imprinted less in some way than these other figures because he’s kept himself at a distance,” Chalamet said in an ABC News interview. “This movie doesn’t demystify him, but it honors the cryptic figure that is Bob Dylan… [The delay] just gave me a lot of time to live in this space, to live in this role and to soak in the embers of the 1960s. I want to be a bridge to this period and this music because it was a transformative artistic time – it was a time that was as fraught as our time right now, politically, culturally, socially and I hope this movie is a humble bridge to that period for all people to discover.”

The movie’s narrative does a great job honoring Dylan’s revolutionary artistry while staying true to historical details. Even though it takes some creative liberties, they don’t take away from the bigger story. Through the film, a new generation can not only appreciate Dylan’s commercial and cultural success, but also acknowledge his bold social commentary which challenged the societal and political practices of his era. At 83 years old, Dylan remains the only musician and songwriter to win a Nobel Prize in Literature.

In a Dec. 4 post on X, Dylan said, “There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothée Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me.”

Despite possessing a two-hour and 20-minute runtime, the film flies by. Its pacing is masterfully balanced and ensures that every scene feels purposeful and engaging. In a year of stiff competition for Best Picture – including Edward Berger’s “Conclave” and Brady Corbet’s “The Brutalist” – “A Complete Unknown” is a well-executed film worth the watch that honors one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in American history.