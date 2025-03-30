‘Roaring: Art, Fashion, and the Automobile’ Coming to SLAM April 12 – July 27

“Roaring: Art, Fashion, and the Automobile” in France, 1918-39, is the highly anticipated exhibit coming to the Saint Louis Art Museum on April 12, 2025. “Roaring” brings the thrill and grandeur of France’s roaring twenties to life, highlighting the effect that automobiles had in shaping art, industry and culture. With 12 historic cars on display and over 160 works of accompanying art and textiles, this exhibition explores how vehicles brought forth new motoring fashions, perspectives, and a budding cultural shift in France.

Saint Louis Art Museum describes the exhibition on their website: “Roaring explores the transformative role of the automobile in pre–World War II France and highlights innovations across art and industry by those who embraced it as a provocative expression of the modern age. This expansive exhibition features paintings, photographs, sculpture, furniture, films, fashion, textiles, and 12 historic automobiles.”

This exhibition is curated by Genevieve Cortinovis, Andrew W. Mellon Foundation associate curator of decorative arts and design, and will be on display from April 12 to July 27, 2025.

Admission is $20 for adults, $16 for seniors and students and $11 for children ages 6 to 12. Children five and under, as well as members, receive free entry.