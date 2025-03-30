Advertisement
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
Advertisement
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
Categories:

‘Roaring: Art, Fashion, and the Automobile’ Coming to SLAM April 12 – July 27

Andy Cullinane, Arts & Life Assitant EditorMarch 30, 2025
Saint Louis Art Museum
Image of a 1937 Delahaye Type 135 MS Special Roadster featured at the Saint Louis Art Museum’s “Roaring: Art, Fashion, and the Automobile in France, 1918–1939” exhibit.

“Roaring: Art, Fashion, and the Automobile” in France, 1918-39, is the highly anticipated exhibit coming to the Saint Louis Art Museum on April 12, 2025. “Roaring” brings the thrill and grandeur of France’s roaring twenties to life, highlighting the effect that automobiles had in shaping art, industry and culture. With 12 historic cars on display and over 160 works of accompanying art and textiles, this exhibition explores how vehicles brought forth new motoring fashions, perspectives, and a budding cultural shift in France.

 

Saint Louis Art Museum describes the exhibition on their website: “Roaring explores the transformative role of the automobile in pre–World War II France and highlights innovations across art and industry by those who embraced it as a provocative expression of the modern age. This expansive exhibition features paintings, photographs, sculpture, furniture, films, fashion, textiles, and 12 historic automobiles.”

 

This exhibition is curated by Genevieve Cortinovis, Andrew W. Mellon Foundation associate curator of decorative arts and design, and will be on display from April 12 to July 27, 2025.

 

Admission is $20 for adults, $16 for seniors and students and $11 for children ages 6 to 12. Children five and under, as well as members, receive free entry.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University News
$2185
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Saint Louis University.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Life
Adam Scott as Mark Scout, the principal character in “Severance.”
‘Severance’ Season 2 is a masterclass in sci-fi and cult mystery storytelling
The cover of Playboi Carti's 'MUSIC.'
Playboi Carti’s polarizing ‘MUSIC’ is a detailed and disjointed return to form
Justin Pound waits in the ring during a stoppage at the Polish Heritage Center on Jan. 25, 2024, in St. Louis.
Uptown Saturday Night Fights: A different face of St. Louis sports
Lily-Rose Depp as the lead character of Ellen Hutter in “Nosferatu.” Photo courtesy of Variety.
‘Nosferatu’: A love triangle disguised as a spectacular gothic horror
Timothee Chalamet as the lead in “Marty Supreme.” Photo courtesy of British GQ.
New year, new movies: 2025 films to look out for
Still of the titular antagonist in “The Monkey.” Photo courtesy of NEON.
‘The Monkey’ and the art of unseriousness
Donate to The University News
$2185
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal