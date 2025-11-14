Up Late STL
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
Related Image
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
Categories:

Feser pledges student-centered future in inauguration as SLU’s 34th president

Aidan DeSpain, Arts & Life Section EditorNovember 14, 2025
Sarah Conroy / Saint Louis University
Edward Feser accepts the SLU mace as he is inaugurated on Nov. 5, 2025 at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Saint Louis University formally inaugurated Edward J. Feser as its 34th president on Nov. 5, 

marking a historic moment for the Jesuit institution. The ceremony, themed “Igniting Hope, 

Growing in Community,” drew students, faculty, community leaders and guests from 

across the globe, including Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe and keynote speaker Holden 

Thorp, editor-in-chief of the journal Science. 

 

Feser, who became president on July 1, is only the second non-ordained president to lead 

SLU. He previously served as provost and executive vice president at Oregon State 

University, where he led research funding initiatives and student success. He has also worked as  

 faculty and leadership at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the 

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the University of Manchester, and as provost at 

Oregon State University.

 

In his inaugural address, Feser centered his vision for the university’s future around SLU’s student body.

 

“Our top priority must always be the whole education and success of every student,” he 

said. 

 

Feser pledged to build on SLU’s recent designation as an R1 research university by 

fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and integrating teaching with research. He also 

urged creative use of technology to expand access and reduce costs, while deepening 

partnerships with St. Louis organizations. His ultimate goal is to graduate “ethical and 

inspiring doers” committed to service and the common good.

 

Former president, Fred Pestello, passes the university’s mace to newly inaugurated President Edward Feser on Nov. 5, 2025 at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

 

Thorp praised Feser’s leadership qualities during his keynote.

 

“He makes change possible when it’s needed and does so at the speed of trust,” Thorp 

said, adding that universities exist first and foremost for students, a principle he believes 

Feser embodies.

 

Feser did not shy away from considering the university’s entire history, including its ties to 

slavery. He pledged to continue efforts toward truth, justice and reconciliation, framing 

this work as essential to SLU’s Jesuit values.

 

“In examining our conscience as an institution, we name and repair what is harmful, 

strengthen what is good and choose a better path,” he said.

 

Currently, it is unknown if Feser has begun conversations with the Descendants of the St. 

Louis University Enslaved, a non-profit organization formed to honor the ancestral legacies 

of the enslaved people who were key players in SLU’s formation. 

 

The ceremony featured music from the SLU pep band and drumline, and blessings from 

Jesuit and archdiocesan leaders, and student speakers who echoed the theme of hope and 

unity.

 

“I’m ignited by the people who define SLU: those who lead with compassion and a genuine 

desire to make a difference,” said Meg Murphy, a senior studying public health.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University News
$0
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Saint Louis University.

More to Discover
More in News
SLU history professor Douglas Boin stands in front of a site in Rome.
SLU history professor reimagines ancient Rome
A crowd of sign-bearing protesters gather at Keiner Park Plaza for the “No Kings” protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Amber Dantzler)
Rainy ‘No Kings’ protest draws thousands
A laptop shows an error message that popped up on Oct. 20, 2025, when users tried to access Canvas during an Amazon Web Services outage.
SLU community reacts to Canvas shutdown amidst widespread AWS outage
Shirts hanging from the tent for the Clothesline Project
Women and gender studies class hosts “The Clothesline Project”
SLU students Kim Gilstrap, Lyla Wall, Zachary Geller and Blake Saddler join Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty in Jefferson City to protest the use of capital punishment in Missouri on Oct. 7, 2025. (Olivia Vilagi)
Students join call to protest execution of Missouri death row inmate
Democratic State Rep. Marty Joe Murray (left), talks with community members about the Armory data center proposal at a town hall on Oct. 12, 2025. (Amber Dantzler)
Proposed Armory data center sparks debate across St. Louis and SLU community
About the Contributor
Aidan DeSpain
Aidan DeSpain, Arts & Life Editor
Aidan DeSpain (he/they) is a senior from Jackson, TN, majoring in Chemistry with a focus in organic synthesis. He serves as editor of the Arts & Life section for the University News and is thrilled to help share stories that celebrate creativity on campus. Outside the newsroom, Aidan can often be found behind a drum set, experimenting with new recipes, or plotting his next trip to a national park. He also enjoys losing himself in a good book, of course, preferably somewhere with a mountain view.
Donate to The University News
$0
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal