Feser pledges student-centered future in inauguration as SLU’s 34th president

Saint Louis University formally inaugurated Edward J. Feser as its 34th president on Nov. 5,

marking a historic moment for the Jesuit institution. The ceremony, themed “Igniting Hope,

Growing in Community,” drew students, faculty, community leaders and guests from

across the globe, including Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe and keynote speaker Holden

Thorp, editor-in-chief of the journal Science.

Feser, who became president on July 1, is only the second non-ordained president to lead

SLU. He previously served as provost and executive vice president at Oregon State

University, where he led research funding initiatives and student success. He has also worked as

faculty and leadership at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the University of Manchester, and as provost at

Oregon State University.

In his inaugural address, Feser centered his vision for the university’s future around SLU’s student body.

“Our top priority must always be the whole education and success of every student,” he

said.

Feser pledged to build on SLU’s recent designation as an R1 research university by

fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and integrating teaching with research. He also

urged creative use of technology to expand access and reduce costs, while deepening

partnerships with St. Louis organizations. His ultimate goal is to graduate “ethical and

inspiring doers” committed to service and the common good.

Thorp praised Feser’s leadership qualities during his keynote.

“He makes change possible when it’s needed and does so at the speed of trust,” Thorp

said, adding that universities exist first and foremost for students, a principle he believes

Feser embodies.

Feser did not shy away from considering the university’s entire history, including its ties to

slavery. He pledged to continue efforts toward truth, justice and reconciliation, framing

this work as essential to SLU’s Jesuit values.

“In examining our conscience as an institution, we name and repair what is harmful,

strengthen what is good and choose a better path,” he said.

Currently, it is unknown if Feser has begun conversations with the Descendants of the St.

Louis University Enslaved, a non-profit organization formed to honor the ancestral legacies

of the enslaved people who were key players in SLU’s formation.

The ceremony featured music from the SLU pep band and drumline, and blessings from

Jesuit and archdiocesan leaders, and student speakers who echoed the theme of hope and

unity.

“I’m ignited by the people who define SLU: those who lead with compassion and a genuine

desire to make a difference,” said Meg Murphy, a senior studying public health.