Christmas Movies That Will Have You Feeling Extra Santa-mental

Now that December has crept up on all of us, it is only appropriate to begin bingeing holiday movies, if this process has not already started for some. To get into the holiday spirit, what better way is there than to curl up and have a Christmas movie marathon? Scrolling through Netflix to find the perfect movie can be a painfully long process, so I have compiled a list of the best must-watch holiday movies on Netflix.

“The Knight Before Christmas”

This feel-good rom-com is the perfect movie to set the tone for the holiday season. In the film, Brooke, played by Vanessa Hudgens, has lost all hope in finding her true love when a knight from the 14th century is sent forward in time and unintentionally brings that hope back into her life. The knight, Sir Cole, had been sent there by a magical sorceress for a mission he is unaware of when he comes across Brooke. As she helps Cole navigate the modern world, they grow closer. This movie gives into the fairytale fantasy of falling in love with a knight in shining armor and is perfect for all of the hopeless romantics out there.

“Klaus”

This family-friendly animated film is filled with humor and a heart-warming story, perfect for just about anyone. This fictional film depicts a character, Jesper, the worst postman at the mailing academy, who is sent to Smerensberg, a small island that never delivers letters. He is then forced to take his job seriously, where he eventually comes across an old woodsman, Klaus. Soon after, Jesper finds himself partnering with Klaus, which later leads to an incredible friendship and bond. This film is so inspiring and uplifting to watch, and the animations are done with such detail. Through the amazing storytelling, this film is sure to entertain, inspire and leave people feeling happy.

“The Princess Switch”

“The Princess Switch” is another feel-good movie consisting of humor, romance and holiday spirit. In this film, Stacy, a young woman, travels to Belgravia for a baking contest. In the process, she runs into a Duchess who, to both of their surprise, looks just like her. The Duchess, Margaret, explains how she wants to experience a normal life and proposes they switch places, and Stacy agrees. Throughout this film, the two women have to navigate each other’s lives and, in the process, end up falling for each other’s significant others. On top of the film’s similarity to Hallmark movies, it also portrays a number of life lessons on love and honor. “The Princess Switch” is undeniably charming and definitely worth the watch.

“A Holiday Engagement”

This Hallmark movie is sure to entertain and leave people’s hearts feeling a bit lighter. In this film, the main character, Hilary, plans to take her fiance home for the holidays when he suddenly leaves her. She then hires an actor, David, to play her fiance, and the two characters grow closer. While the plotline is almost predictable, that does not take away from the romantic allure behind this film. The light-hearted, feel-good romance makes this movie perfect for watching during the holidays.

While these are all amazing films to watch, not everyone is a movie person. If you prefer TV shows but still want to get into the holiday spirit, don’t worry—I’ve got you covered. In the list below, I have put together a variety of Christmas episodes from some of the most iconic television shows.