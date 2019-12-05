Festive Things to do On and Off Campus

With Christmas nearly approaching, it’s time to get into the holiday mood. Although this time of year may be stressful due to projects, essays and finals, it still important to take a moment to destress and appreciate the festivities on and around campus.

Off Campus:

Missouri Botanical Garden

Being right in a major city, St. Louis has an array of things to do around the holiday season. If you’re looking to go somewhere to see some lights, there are multiple different places to go. The Botanical Garden hosts a walkthrough of all the lights around the garden called the “Garden Glow.” The experience is a display of over one million luminous bulbs blanketing the garden and lighting up the dark night sky. With each ticket, there is admission to the Gardenland Express Holiday Flower and Train Show, along with s’mores and festive drinks. A single ticket for an adult is $18 and $14 for garden members.

Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo

On the subject of lights, what better combination is there other than animals and Christmas? Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo provides an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy. Once you are inside the zoo, there are several more attractions that you can visit. You can always begin the journey by greeting the penguins and puffins at the coast. If you are with a significant other, the zoo has set up a romantic stroll through “Love Birds Lookout,” a secluded area overlooking the lake. Seasonal drinks and festive foods will also be sold during the illuminating experience. A ticket to this event includes admission to the 4D theatre presenting “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 4D” and for a ride on the Conservation Carousel. Mondays throughThursdays. tickets are $9, and Friday through Sunday, tickets are $11.

Winter Wonderland

Located in Tilles Park, the 34th annual Winter Wonderland kicks off the beginning of the holiday season. This one-mile magical adventure consists of a loop street of lights and festivities. When purchasing tickets, guests get the option to walk, take a vehicle or take a carriage on designated nights. Throughout this joyous expedition, there will be festive food and drinks that are available for purchase, and you can even meet the one and only Santa Claus. The park also allows dogs, so you can bring your furry friend along for the ride.

Steinberg Ice Skating

If you’re looking for something a little more adventurous to do, then head down to the Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park. You can skate some laps around the rink whilst enjoying the vibrant holiday atmosphere. You can also take a visit to the Snowflake Cafe, which provides food such as burgers, hot dogs, gooey butter cake, s’mores funnel cake and many more mouth-watering options. The cost of general admission is $7 a person, but it is an additional $5 for skate rental.

On-Campus:

Make a Gingerbread House

You can never go wrong with making a gingerbread house while listening to some Christmas music. Whether it’s with your roommates or even just friends, coming together to create an icing-covered house will bring you closer. Some of the places around campus that sell gingerbread house are: Schnucks (within a mile), Target (under 5 miles), or trader joes (around 5 miles).

Attend Christmas On the Quad:

Christmas on the quad is an annual lighting ceremony that SLU hosts to bring the community together. On the evening of Dec. 7, the quad will feature a craft station, face painters, food trucks, hot chocolate and a s’mores station. Student groups will be in attendance to carol, and you can even visit Santa Claus. Starting at 6 p.m., the blessing and tree lighting ceremony will begin. At 6:30, there will be a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” By Mrs. Clause, and the rest of the night is self-guided so you can enjoy all of the attractions.