SLU Named Top Workplace for Women

The Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis rated Saint Louis University one of the best places in St. Louis for women to work. The WFSTL sponsors several premier initiatives and programs to bring awareness to issues facing women and help to create solutions and advance women’s experiences and economic successes in the workplace, and one of their main programs is the Women in the Workplace: Employment Scorecard Initiative.

The Scorecard began in 2017, and it “recognizes employers who demonstrate a strong commitment to women in the workplace.” The criteria for recognition includes: leadership roles for women, compensation, work policies that are flexible and provide balance for employees, and female employee recruitment and retention initiatives.

When asked about SLU’s honor as a top place for female employees, Sara Rutherford, SLU junior and Central Office Assistant in the Housing and Residence Life Department, said that she felt the designation was an accurate one.

“These past three years working at SLU will make it very difficult to leave come graduation,” said Rutherford. “In my department especially, I have been fortunate enough to be surrounded by many accomplished, well-rounded women in executive positions. With what they’ve taught me, I’m excited to move into the business world, and for those lessons I’m forever grateful.”

This is the first time that SLU has been honored on the list, and the university will be officially recognized at the Foundation’s “Making a Difference” event later this year. According to an interview with SLU Newslink, Lisa Dorsey, Ph.D., the SLU Women’s Commission 2016 Woman of the Year, co-creator of SLU’s women’s mentorship program and associate professor of physical therapy, “Being listed among the best places in St. Louis for women to work affords [SLU] an opportunity to tell our story about the good things we are doing and highlight ways to continue to support and advance women.”

The mentorship program Dorsey co-created is called Women Leading Women, and its goal is to “support and advance the career advancement of women at SLU” by sponsoring a workshop focused on the interests of women in higher education.

Other initiatives at SLU focused on gender equality in the workplace include the university’s family and medical leave policies, university task forces and an upcoming Faculty Fellow for Equity Issues, a position that will strive to “work closely with multiple university divisions and collaborate with faculty, staff and students.”

The university also highlighted several outreach efforts including the “Get Her in the Game” program, designed to support female student athletes at SLU, as well as the free Well Woman clinic sponsored by the SLU Jesuit Health Resource Center.