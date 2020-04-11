Quarantine-Worthy Shows to Watch on Netflix

Having to stay home during the coronavirus quarantine can get pretty redundant considering the limited activities available at home. Many people have chosen Netflix as their designated escape during this time. Here are some TV show recommendations on Netflix that will help cure your boredom.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”

Since it’s release on March 20, the Netflix original “Tiger King” has received both an immense amount of hype as well as criticism. This seven-part documentary series goes into the life of Joe Exotic, an extravagant former zoo-owner in Oklahoma, who is known for breeding exotic tigers. The series also follows his rival, Carole Baskin, the owner of a big cat sanctuary, who attempts to shut down Joe Exotic’s zoo. This bizarre show takes viewers through the wild ride that is Joe Exotic’s life. The strange nature of this show is so captivating, which is why people haven’t been able to stop talking about it. Nonetheless, “Tiger King” has faced some criticism for its content. Netflix has decided to bring the show back for one more episode on April 12, called “The Tiger King and I,” which is another reason to catch up on the series.

“All American”

CW’s series “All American” released its second season to Netflix on March 17. Not long after, fans expressed their love for the show all over the internet. Inspired by a true story, “All American” is a moving TV show that follows the life of a rising high school football player from South Crenshaw, Spencer James. In order to make a better life for himself, James accepts coach Billy Baker’s request for him to play football at Beverly Hills High School. This series highlights important issues regarding race, class struggles, sexuality, mental health and more. Viewers of this show should be warned, it is very binge-worthy.

“Love is Blind”

You’ve heard of reality shows such as “The Bachelor,” but the Netflix original “Love is Blind” takes reality dating to another level. In this series, 30 men and 30 women all come together with the same purpose of finding true love. The creators of this show attempt to answer their question “Is love really blind?” by conducting an experiment. In a ten-day process, the men and women go into separate pods and essentially speed-date each other. The catch of this whole process is that none of them are allowed to see each other and have to fall in love with the other person for who they are. At the end of this, each participant should be engaged and later married. The unconventional nature of this experiment has viewers on their toes to see what will happen with each couple. “Love is Blind” is a show filled with a rollercoaster of emotions and definitely worth the watch.

“Ozark”

This gripping Netflix original recently released its third season on March 27. Since then, “Ozark” has become the second most-watched TV series on Netflix. This American drama follows the life of Marty Bryde, a financial adviser who moves his family from Chicago to the Ozarks after money laundering attempts go awry. In order to keep his family safe following the events in Chicago, Bryde has to go to extremes to pay off his drug-lord boss. The mere intensity of this series is bound to leave viewers reeling. This seemingly similar tale takes many unexpected turns while still remaining one of the most chilling TV shows.