Holiday+Hacks+for+Intuitive+Eating

For those of you who do not know, America has a bit of a problem with diet culture. Billboards display the preferred body type—usually a 5’10 model weighing 120 pounds. Instagram ads for FitTea, juice cleanses and protein powders dominate people’s feeds. Actors lament the stories of producers who requested they lose weight for a certain role. Despite our country’s obsession with tiny bodies, there is also a raging obesity epidemic. Clearly, something is not working.

In 1995, Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch published a book called Intuitive Eating: A Revolutionary Program That Works. This book focused on intuitive eating, the idea that your body knows what food it wants and will eat it if you allow it. However, our diet-obsessed culture has blocked many of our hunger and fullness signs and people no longer listen to their intuitive feelings about food.

During the holidays, the media once again rears its ugly head telling you how and what to eat. How many times have you heard “wear your comfy pants” or “it’s time to unbutton the pants”? Intuitive eaters listen to their hunger and do not overeat— avoiding the discomfort and bloating. Thanksgiving and Christmas do not have to be one-stop shops to fill yourself up with decadent food. Along with the media’s emphasis on food during the holidays, they hit you again on New Years’ to lose weight and focus on your health. Let’s skip the holiday health stress and look at the basic principles of intuitive eating: