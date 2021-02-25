SLU+Top+100ish+Chart

Music is the heartbeat of our world. It takes us to different places, brings us joy, reminds us of sad memories and so much more. We hear music and it bonds us with other people, and sometimes creates relationships. When listening, we often compare songs to older songs or figure out the sample beat they are using.

This article is an opportunity to be a time capsule of music for our generation. I will be sharing the top choices of music from 52 students with a reasoning for some, a few recommendations, and the best response for why a student loves music.

Just as a note, I am not ranking the music from my preferences, just in the order they were received. Starting with the top 52 choices of music from students.

Right Where You Left Me by Taylor Swift Back in Blood by Pooh Shiesty King of the Fall by The Weeknd Honest by The Neighbourhood Who Got Me by Alina Baraz Smithereens by Twenty One Pilots Bethlehem by Will Butler ANGEL OF SALVATION by GALNERYUS Little Lion Man by Mumford and Sons PTSD by Pop Smoke DO A B***H by Kali The Other Side of Paradise by Glass Animals Our Song by Rainbow Kitten Surprise Love Story (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift Best I Ever Had by Drake Better Than Revenge by Taylor Swift Bruised Not Broken by Matoma Go Crazy by Chris Brown Glad You Exist by Dan & Shay Run by Hozier Diana by Pop Smoke Honeybee by Head and the Heart Broken Clocks by SZA Invisible String by Taylor Swift Carry On by Xxxtentacion Don’t Blame Me by Taylor Swift When a Man Loves a Woman by Michael Bolton Family Don’t Matter by Young Thug 20 Min by Lil Uzi Vert Yes I’m Changing by Tame Impala Rhumba Man by Jimmy Buffet Squeeze by Ghostmane Monsoon by Hippo Campus I Think He Knows by Taylor Swift I’ll Get Along by Michael Kiwanuka Faith by The Weeknd Make No Sense by NBA Youngboy Winter by Moneyman Shotta Flow 5 by NLE Choppa Headache by Grouper Veridis Quo by Daft Punk Some Kind of Game by Against All Logic No Body No Crime by Taylor Swift Lost In Yesterday by Tame Impala New Slaves by Kanye West The Morning by The Weeknd Paper Rings by Taylor Swift Well-Rehearsed by The Naked and Famous You’re So Cold by Two Feet Stuck On You by Giveon Chiquitita by ABBA May I by Flo Milli

All students had different reasons for these being their top music choice. Conor Van Santen (song Lost In Yesterday) says, “the meaning of the lyrics—that nostalgia is contagious and alters our real perception of the past.” Liv Gartlan (song No Body No Crime) says, “the rhythm is addictive and the vocals are haunting.” Maria Cieslarczyk (song Smithereens) says, “it’s beautiful and all of their music is so poetic and makes me feel alive and emotionally heard.” Julia Ouellette (song The Morning) says, “His lyrics are soft but the music is full if that makes sense?” Maasai Rodgers (song Honest) says, “It’s emotional, had a beautiful build in the beginning & is just *chef’s kiss*”

There were many recommendations as well from students, however I will list 10 random selections.

You by Barry Louis Polisar Rosetta by Chuck Sutton Pockets Bigger by Flo Milli Rolling Stone by The Weeknd Blue Tacoma by Russell Dickerson Viagra Boys by To The Country Death by The Naked and Famous At My Worst by Pink Sweats and Kehlani In the 90s by Qveen Herby Quesadilla by Walk the Moon

If you need more music recommendations, Celia Searles (song Monsoon) says, “Tik Tok is a great place for finding music! There are a lot of users who dedicate their page to helping you find new/underground music in whatever genre you are into!”

*Note: 52 respondents were made up of 28 juniors, 12 seniors, 8 sophomores, and 4 freshman*