What to Read and Watch Over the Break

With Thanksgiving break right around the corner and winter break not long after, finding activities to stay busy is a must. Whether you are looking for movies to get you into the holiday mood or just some movies and books to keep you entertained, this article has got you covered.

Movies to bring the holiday mood:

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

A comical live action remake of the classical cartoon “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966). The Grinch is sure to keep you entertained and make you laugh.

“Home Alone” (1990) and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” (1992)

There is truly nothing funnier than a kid outsmarting the adults around him. He hits them with the unexpected by setting up traps throughout his house. “Home Alone” & “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” are both wonderful comedies that have the perfect amount of holiday flair.

“A Christmas Story” (1983)

This movie tells the detailed story of how a little boy tried to convince his family, teacher, and Santa Claus that he should get a BB gun for Christmas, despite the fact that everyone thinks that he will shoot his eye out. This movie has that nostalgic, old-fashioned Christmas that many associate with their childhood.

“The Holiday” (2006)

Looking for a romantic-comedy set around the holidays? This movie has all the sweet moments followed by hysterical, yet cheesy one-liners. “The Holiday” is full of recognizable actors and actresses.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” (1973) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas”(1965)

Charlie Brown and the Peanuts are characters from most of our childhood. These holiday specials are some of those classics that will be around for years to come.

“The Polar Express” (2006)

This movie is a childhood classic that will take you back to Polar Express day in school. This movie always brings back the image of watching the main characters experience the northern lights from the caboose of the train while everyone else enjoyed holiday treats.

“Hocus Pocus” (1993) and “Hocus Pocus 2” (2022)

This recommendation is for those who are not quite ready for Halloween to be over.

If you are looking for something to read over break, these are some books that you won’t be able to put down:

“The Wicked Deep” by Shea Ernshaw

A town haunted by three witches, who were drowned for witchcraft two centuries before, drawing attention from locals and tourists. In the end a decision must be made of who will die and who will survive.

“Passenger” by Alexandra Bracken

The story of time travel is told in a whole new way. As she voyages across time, with only one chance to get back home, Etta learns much about her past and her mysterious mother’s past as well.

“A Lesson in Vengeance” by Victoria Lee

This book gives dark academia in a beautifully aesthetic way. When a new mysterious student comes to school, another murder mystery ensues at a boarding school with a dark history in the Catskills mountains.

“Again, but Better” by Christine Riccio

This book is written as a new beginning for Shane, who is not happy with the path her parents set for her. When she gets another chance, is she actually willing to take it and change the outcome of her future?

“Last Night at the Telegraph Club” by Malinda Lo

Set in San Francisco in 1954, Lily Hu struggles with both her own and society’s pressures to fit the heterosexual norm of the ‘50s. But is Lily willing to sacrifice it all for a love that is strictly forbidden?

Check out some of these new releases if you want something outside of the typical holiday movies and shows:

“Enola Holmes” (2020) and “Enola Holmes 2” (2022)

A bit of mystery, coming-of-age, and drama all tied up in a wonderfully executed and acted movie. “Enola Holmes” and “Enola Holmes 2” were both rated on Netflix’s Top 10 for several weeks after their releases.

“Do Revenge” (2022)

This movie has risen above its expectations of being another cheesy Netflix teen movie. With a bit of drama, romance, and revenge, there is much enjoyment in watching the chaos unravel. “Do Revenge” also gives a nod to several cult classics, like “Mean Girls.”

“Knives Out” (2019) & “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Knives Out” is a murder mystery movie, told in a unique, patchwork sort of way, making it all the more enthralling and exciting to watch. The sequel “Glass Onion” will be released to Netflix on Dec. 23, 2022.

“Derry Girls” (2018)

Set in Londonderry, this show revolves around four teenage girls and their ornery Derry girl, James. This sitcom explores the difficulties of growing up amongst the political and religious unrest of Northern Ireland in the ‘90s.

“The School for Good and Evil” (2022)

An even more remixed fairy tale retelling contains romance, friendship, drama, and action. Two best friends end up in the most unlikely of places where a whole series of unlikely events unfurl.